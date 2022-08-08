Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’166 0.4%  SPI 14’473 0.4%  Dow 32’803 0.2%  DAX 13’688 0.8%  Euro 0.9741 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’757 0.9%  Gold 1’789 0.8%  Bitcoin 22’788 2.2%  Dollar 0.9554 -0.6%  Öl 96.5 1.9% 
0 CHF Kommission

09.08.2022 01:00:12

KOSPI May Spin Its Wheels On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, improving more than 50 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2.490-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly higher, with easing recession fears offset by interest rate concerns. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the financials, oil companies and automobile producers were capped by weakness from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 2.30 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 2,493.10 after trading between 2,477.76 and 2,494.00. Volume was 409.1 million shares with 7.41 trillion won. There were 422 gainers and 409 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.28 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.40 percent, Hana Financial spiked 2.63 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.14 percent, Samsung SDI dipped 0.17 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.98 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 2.23 percent, Naver slumped 3.18 percent, LG Chem rallied 1.56 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 3.57 percent, S-Oil strengthened 1.41 percent, SK Innovation surged 5.39 percent, POSCO perked 0.21 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.19 percent, KEPCO shed 0.46 percent, Hyundai Mobis added 0.67 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.77 percent and Kia Motors climbed 1.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages were unable to hold solid early gains, eventually hugging the line and finishing mixed.

The Dow rose 29.07 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 32,832.54, while the NASDAQ dipped 13.10 points or 0.10 percent to end at 12,644.46 and the S&P 500 eased 5.13 points or 0.12 percent to close at 4,140.06.

The early strength on Wall Street extended a recent upward trend; easing concerns about a potential recession may have contributed to the continued upward move following last week's much stronger than expected jobs data.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as the strong jobs data has increased the likelihood of another 75-basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant bets ahead of the release of closely watched U.S. inflation data later this week.

Crude oil prices recovered after early losses and settled sharply higher on Monday as data showed a significant increase in oil purchases by China so far this month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended higher by $1.75 or 2 percent at $90.76 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

08.08.22 Google Mutter spürt Gegenwind
08.08.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post übertrifft Erwartungen
08.08.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
08.08.22 US-Jobreport lässt SMI ins Minus drehen
08.08.22 Wall Street auf Erholungskurs
08.08.22 MarketFlow Live - Amazon x iRobot🤖 Stocks📈 Focus: US CPI, S&P500, Oil🛢️Earnings: Disney, Take-Two🎮
05.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
05.08.22 DAX: US- Arbeitsmarktdaten überraschen – Zinsfurcht ist zurück
04.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Idorsia Ltd
03.08.22 Marktupdate 03. August: Taiwanbesuch verschärft Spannungen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’611.54 18.66 XSSMDU
Short 11’913.62 13.10 SSSMVU
Short 12’393.60 8.36 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’166.32 08.08.2022 17:31:29
Long 10’706.30 17.78 XSSMKU
Long 10’409.18 12.80 WSSM8U
Long 10’055.10 8.78 DSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich freundlich -- Wall Street schliesst wenig verändert -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handelstag uneinheitlich
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Studien sehen enormes Wachstumspotenzial bei Krypto-Investitionen
BioNTech-Aktie fällt merklich: BioNTech mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im zweiten Quartal
Palantir-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Palantir rutscht in die Verlustzone
Richemont-Aktie höher: Richemont-Verwaltungsrat spricht sich gegen Zuwahl von Kandidaten des aktivistischen Investors Bluebell aus
Dufry-Aktie gewinnt: Wegen Autogril-Übernahme beruft Dufry eine ausserordentliche Generalversammlung ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Konkurrenz für Tesla nimmt zu: Vietnamesischer Autobauer drängt auf den US-Markt
HOCHDORF-Aktie macht Verluste wett: HOCHDORF erleidet in herausforderndem Umfeld hohen Verlust
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie springt hoch: ASMALLWORLD geht Kooperation mit Emirates Skywards ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit