(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, rallying almost 170 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 5,140-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on continuing AI concerns and rising crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial, technology, manufacturing, transportation and energy sectors.

For the day, the index jumped 70.45 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 5,137.89. Volume was 186.75 million shares worth 12.75 trillion won. There were 560 gainers and 307 decliners.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower and continued to accelerate to the downside throughout the session, ending at daily lows.

The Dow plunged 1,101.11 points or 2.19 percent to finish at 49,097.06, while the NASDAQ tumbled 550.69 points or 2.25 percent to close at 23,879.20 and the S&P 500 crashed 147.80 points or 2.02 percent to end at 7,175.83.

The markets initially benefited from a positive reaction to artificial intelligence company Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, and selling pressure intensified soon after intelligence company Anthropic made its debut on the NASDAQ.

While the Claude developer priced its initial public offering at a higher-than-expected $83 per share and soared by nearly 40 percent as it began trading, the stock pulled back well off its highs as the day progressed. The pullback by Anthropic and the sell-off was attributed to profit taking amid lingering concerns about where the AI trade goes from here.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged higher last week.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday as fears of supply disruptions increased in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.17 or 0.20 percent at $83.43 per barrel.