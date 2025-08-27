Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’207 0.4%  SPI 16’943 0.3%  Dow 45’565 0.3%  DAX 24’046 -0.4%  Euro 0.9333 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’393 0.2%  Gold 3’397 0.1%  Bitcoin 89’366 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8023 0.0%  Öl 67.8 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
BitMine-Aktie im Fokus: Tom Lee setzt Milliarden-Wette auf Ethereum statt Bitcoin
Krypto-Markt im Umbruch: Bitcoin setzt sich durch, Altcoins verlieren an Boden
Elon Musk baut Bitcoin-Imperium: Tesla und SpaceX mit Milliarden-Investments
NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch in Rot: NVIDIA mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus
CrowdStrike-Aktie fällt dennoch: CrowdStrike steigert Umsatz und Gewinn
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
28.08.2025 01:02:41

KOSPI May Reclaim 3,200-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one day after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had improved almost 80 points or 2.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just shy of the 3,190-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, with strength likely from the oil and technology sectors. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to also move to the upside.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials and automobile producers, weakness from the chemicals and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 7.80 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 3,187.16. Volume was 279.6 million shares worth 8.7 trillion won. There were 520 decliners and 336 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.08 percent, while KB Financial perked 0.18 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.37 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.43 percent, Samsung SDI tumbled 1.61 percent, LG Electronics was up 0.14 percent, SK Hynix lost 0.57 percent, Naver retreated 1.36 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.04 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 3.37 percent, SK Innovation slumped 1.24 percent, POSCO Holdings declined 1.51 percent, KEPCO and SK Telecom both gained 0.54 percent, Hyundai Mobis advanced 1.00 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.69 percent and Kia Motors improved 0.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday but moved largely to the upside throughout the day and ended with modest gains.

The Dow climbed 147.16 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 45,565.23, while the NASDAQ added 45.87 points or 0.21 percent to close at 21,590.14 and the S&P 500 rose 15.46 points or 0.24 percent to end at a record 6,481.40.

The modest strength on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the release of highly anticipated earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA). After the markets closed, NVIDIA reported earnings that increased from the same period last year and beat estimates.

Traders were also reluctant to make big moves ahead of Friday's Commerce Department report on personal income and spending for July, which includes the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 87.2 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point at its next monetary policy meeting in September.

Crude oil surged on Wednesday after U.S. crude and gasoline inventories fell more than expected last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.83 or 1.33 percent at $64.08 per barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.50 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer live aus New York über den aktuellen Stand der KI-Aktien. Sind die Kurse von Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet und Apple noch gerechtfertigt – oder stehen wir kurz vor einer Spekulationsblase?

📈 Tim analysiert die Zahlen, Investitionen und Bewertungen der grossen Tech-Konzerne und zeigt, wie viel Kapital derzeit in KI-Infrastruktur fliesst. Zudem diskutieren wir, welche Randbereiche vom KI-Boom profitieren könnten – etwa Rechenzentren, Stromversorger oder Hardwarehersteller.

Themen im Video:
🔹Die „Magnificent 7“ im Check: Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple
🔹Investitionen in KI: 71 Mrd. bei Meta, 120 Mrd. bei Microsoft
🔹Nvidia: Marktführer, aber extrem teuer
🔹Apple: Aufholjagd oder zu spät dran?
🔹Gefahr einer KI-Blase?
🔹Welche Alternativen bieten sich für Langfristinvestoren?
🔹Rechenzentren, Energieanbieter & Zulieferer im Fokus
🔹Wie Tim mit Rücksetzern und Seitwärtsphasen umgeht
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

27.08.25 Logo WHS Autodesk Aktienanalyse – weltweit führender Anbieter von 3D-Design-, Konstruktions- und Unterhaltungssoftware
27.08.25 Marktüberblick: Gewinnmitnahmen bei Commerzbank
27.08.25 SMI setzt Konsolidierung fort
27.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Konsolidierung hält an
26.08.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL A
26.08.25 ON – Rekordquartal und Prognoseerhöhung – Dollar belastet
26.08.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Stadler Rail
21.08.25 KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’704.10 19.68 ISSMNU
Short 12’981.38 13.41 B0CSEU
Short 13’429.35 8.97 BKPSVU
SMI-Kurs: 12’207.12 27.08.2025 17:30:10
Long 11’676.67 19.36 SHFB5U
Long 11’391.36 13.26 BK5S8U
Long 10’895.25 8.65 BBFSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch in Rot: NVIDIA mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus
Paul Singer setzt auf diese Aktien: Elliott Investment Management im 2. Quartal 2025
Rheinmetall-Aktie stabil: Übernahme von Lürssen-Militärwerft und Raketenproduktion für Lockhheed Martin?
Stadler Rail-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Elon Musk baut Bitcoin-Imperium: Tesla und SpaceX mit Milliarden-Investments
Krypto-Markt im Umbruch: Bitcoin setzt sich durch, Altcoins verlieren an Boden
Clara Technologies-Aktie auf Talfahrt: War zu viel Fantasie im Spiel?
Novo Nordisk-Aktie fester: Kann die Produkt-Pipeline den Abwärtstrend brechen?
Ausblick: NVIDIA veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
30 % Kursplus: MongoDB-Aktie nach beeindruckendem Ergebnis im Höhenflug

Top-Rankings

In diese Aktien investierte Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2025
Blick ins Depot
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
KW 34: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 34: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}