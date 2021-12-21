KOSPI May Reclaim 3,000-Point Plateau On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 30 points or 1.1 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,975-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing Covid concerns and surging oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index gained 12.03 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 2,975.03 after trading between 2,955.90 and 2,984.56. Volume was 396 million shares worth 8.6 trillion won. There were 428 decliners and 415 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.13 percent, while KB Financial gained 0.70 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.68 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.30 percent, LG Electronics soared 3.98 percent, SK Hynix spiked 3.32 percent, Naver added 0.54 percent, LG Chem tumbled 2.13 percent, S-Oil increased 0.58 percent, SK Innovation skidded 1.15 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.31 percent, KEPCO improved 0.71 percent, Kia Motors rose 0.36 percent and Hyundai Motor, POSCO and Lotte Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and accelerated into the close, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow surged 560.54 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 35,492.70, while the NASDAQ spiked 360.14 points or 2.40 percent to close at 15,341.09 and the S&P 500 jumped 81.21 points or 1.78 percent to end at 4,649.23.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of recent weakness. Monday's steep drop dragged the tech-heavy NASDAQ to its lowest closing level in over two months.

The rebound followed a report from Moderna (MRNA) about the effectiveness of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant - which said a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday as prices rebounded from losses in the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $2.51 or 3.7 percent at $71.12 a barrel.