Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’240 0.3%  SPI 16’859 0.3%  Dow 42’520 0.5%  DAX 24’092 0.7%  Euro 0.9371 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’376 0.4%  Gold 3’352 -0.8%  Bitcoin 86’985 0.6%  Dollar 0.8237 0.8%  Öl 65.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Sika41879292
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Diese Entwicklungen machen den Juni 2025 so wichtig
Ausblick: voestalpine mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Bitcoin auf Rekordjagd - Bitcoin-Wale werden wohl aktiver
KI-Startup-Hype: NVIDIA treibt Milliardeninvestitionen - Warnung vor "Zombiecorns"
CrowdStrike-Aktie gibt nach enttäuschendem Quartalsergebnis ab
Suche...
04.06.2025 01:00:33

KOSPI May Reclaim 2,700-Point Level

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Tuesday's market holiday for the presidential election, the South Korea stock market had bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 80 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,700-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the outlook for tariffs and the economy. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Monday as gains from the technology shares were capped by weakness from the financials, chemicals and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 1.30 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,698.97 after trading between 2,685.14 and 2,719.87. Volume was 320.32 million shares worth 7.99 trillion won. There were 523 decliners and 369 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial crashed 3.96 percent, while KB Financial plunged 4.12 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 3.71 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.07 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 2.31 percent, LG Electronics shed 0.42 percent, SK Hynix strengthened 1.47 percent, Naver lost 0.53 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.01 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 0.84 percent, SK Innovation surrendered 2.01 percent, POSCO Holdings stumbled 2.40 percent, SK Telecom added 0.39 percent, KEPCO was down 0.82 percent, Hyundai Mobis cratered 2.57 percent, Hyundai Motor sank 0.70 percent and Kia Motors slumped 1.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early weakness on Tuesday, climbing steadily higher to end near session highs.

The Dow rallied 214.16 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 42,519.64, while the NASDAQ jumped 156.34 points or 0.81 percent to close at 19,398.96 and the S&P 500 added 34.43 points or 0.58 percent to end at 5,970.37.

The continued strength on Wall Street came following the release of a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase by job openings in the U.S. in the month of April.

Meanwhile, traders continued to await further developments on the trade front a month ahead of the expiration of President Donald Trump's 90-day tariff pause.

While tensions between the U.S. and China have seemingly risen in recent days, traders appear to remain generally optimistic about trade deals being reached.

The price of crude oil showed another strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday amid ongoing concerns about supply due to escalating geopolitical tensions and stuttering U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery jumped $0.89 or 1.4 percent to $63.41 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.1 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year in the three months prior.

South Korea also will see May figures for consumer prices; in April, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Volatile Märkte 2025: Multi Asset als sichere Strategie? | BX Swiss TV

Krisen, Inflation, geopolitische Unsicherheiten – wie sollten Anleger heute ihr Portfolio aufstellen? In diesem Experteninterview gibt René Küffer, Head of Multi Asset Switzerland bei Allianz Global Investors, spannende Einblicke in die Welt der Multi-Asset-Strategien. Gemeinsam sprechen wir über die Rolle des neuen Zürcher Multi-Asset-Teams, die Vorteile breit diversifizierter Portfolios und darüber, welche Chancen und Risiken Anleger im zweiten Halbjahr 2025 erwarten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Volatile Märkte 2025: Multi Asset als sichere Strategie? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.06.25 Logo WHS KI-Aktien im Fokus: C3.ai nach den Zahlen – Tech-Perle oder Luftnummer?
03.06.25 Volatile Märkte 2025: Multi Asset als sichere Strategie? | BX Swiss TV
03.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Richemont, Sika
03.06.25 Julius Bär: 14.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
03.06.25 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall rückt in den Euro-Stoxx-50 auf
03.06.25 SMI ohne Schwung in die neue Woche
03.06.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Trendlinien auf dem Prüfstand
30.05.25 US-Handelszölle und das Reich der Mitte
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’709.01 19.87 BANSGU
Short 12’954.65 13.89 S2S3KU
Short 13’443.16 8.99 BTTSBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’239.62 03.06.2025 17:31:37
Long 11’724.57 19.87 BQUSIU
Long 11’427.89 13.58 BH2SIU
Long 10’921.40 8.67 BQFSFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Elliott Investment Management im 1. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien wählte Paul Singer
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT steigen: Rheinmetall ersetzt Kering im EURO STOXX 50
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Dienstagnachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
BYD startet Preiskampf: Mai-Absatzzahlen im Fokus - Aktien von NIO, Li Auto & Co. gefragt
Bitcoin auf Rekordjagd - Bitcoin-Wale werden wohl aktiver
Wasserstoff-Aktien erholt: Plug Power und NEL von hohen Kosten, Politik & fehlenden Impulsen belastet
NIO-Aktie steigt: Tesla-Rivale NIO weitet Verluste aus
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel höher - über 24'000er-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Implenia-Aktie springt an: Implenia-CEO sieht Aufwärtstrend in Deutschland

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Mai 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Mai 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Mai 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die Ei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}