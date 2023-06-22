Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'183 0.1%  SPI 14'713 0.1%  Dow 33'947 0.0%  DAX 15'988 -0.2%  Euro 0.9806 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'304 -0.4%  Gold 1'914 -1.0%  Bitcoin 26'912 0.3%  Dollar 0.8949 0.2%  Öl 74.2 -3.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
"Meisterwerk der Ingenieurskunst" - Hat Apples Computer-Brille das Potential des iPhones?
Trümmer nahe Titanic-Wrack: Wieso die Logitech-Aktie unter der Suche nach der Tauchkapsel Titan gelitten hat
Bitcoin Suisse in der Verlustzone: Steckt der Krypto-Pionier in der Krise?
Ökonom Mohamed El-Erian hält die Zinspause der Fed für einen Fehler - die Gründe
Ethereum Classic kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum ETC-Handel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Sika41879292
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

23.06.2023 01:00:01

KOSPI May Reclaim 2,600-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 40 points or 1.7 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,590-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast is murky on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financials and technology stocks were capped by profit taking among the automobile producers.

For the day, the index added 11.07 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 2,593.70. Volume was 601.54 million shares worth 8.76 trillion won. There were 492 decliners and 358 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial strengthened 1.46 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.92 percent, Hana Financial rallied 1.25 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.13 percent, LG Electronics rose 0.32 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.96 percent, Naver and SK Telecom both improved 0.74 percent, LG Chem eased 0.28 percent, Lotte Chemical perked 0.11 percent, S-Oil rose 0.28 percent, SK Innovation gained 0.61 percent, POSCO surged 3.53 percent, KEPCO fell 0.38 percent, Hyundai Motor sank 0.98 percent, Kia Motors shed 0.60 percent and Samsung SDI and Hyundai Mobis were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and spent much of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally ending mixed.

The Dow dipped 4.81 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 33,946.71, while the NASDAQ jumped 128.41 points or 0.95 percent to end ay 13,630.61 and the S&P 500 added 16.20 points or 0.37 percent to close at 4,381.89.

Buying interest may also have been generated in reaction to a Labor Department report showing initial jobless claims held at their highest level since October 2021 last week.

With the Federal Reserve repeatedly warning about the impact of labor market tightness, the data may have added to optimism the central bank will not follow through on plans to continue raising interest rates.

Lingering concerns about rates limited the upside, however, as the Bank of England raised rates more aggressively, hiking rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Thursday as interest rate hikes and inflation concerns raised concerns about the outlook for fuel demand, while a stronger greenback also weighed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended lower by $3.02 or 4.1 percent at $69.51 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
22.06.23 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
22.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz - Lagebeurteilung / Apple - Neues Rating
22.06.23 SMI mit neuem 10-Wochen-Tief
22.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.06.2023
22.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'604.95 19.95 PRSSMU
Short 11'843.08 13.96 A0SSMU
Short 12'293.66 8.90 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'183.42 22.06.2023 17:30:24
Long 10'688.26 19.26 XDSSMU
Long 10'424.80 13.14 VYSSMU
Long 10'022.42 8.94 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Jordan nach Leitzinsanhebung: Werden wenn nötig Zinsen weiter erhöhen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Bullen treiben Meyer Burger am Mittag an
VanEck: Drei Zukunftsszenarien für Ethereum - Kursanstieg auf 51'000 US-Dollar bis 2030?
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse-Investoren reichen Sammelklage gegen Dougan und Thiam ein - SNB fordert Lehren aus der CS-Krise
Nächstes Bitcoin-Halving wohl im April 2024 - Miner dürften laut Experten stark unter Druck geraten
Tesla Files legen grundlegende Designfehler des Cybertrucks offen
Logitech-Aktie gesucht: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 1 Milliarde Dollar beschlossen
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Grossauftrag in Mailand erhalten
Darum gibt der US-Dollar zum Franken nach

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit