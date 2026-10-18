Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’391 0.3%  SPI 20’289 0.2%  Dow 52’002 -0.3%  DAX 25’623 1.0%  Euro 0.9253 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’204 0.6%  Gold 4’165 -0.2%  Bitcoin 67’244 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8245 0.0%  Öl 109.7 3.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
SpaceX: Satelliteninternet nach Angaben von Selenskyj weiter gedrosselt - Rubio weist Vorwurf zurück
DHL-Aktie gesucht: Gewinnziel für dieses Jahr hochgeschraubt
Bergbahnen Engelberg-Truebsee-Titlis-Aktie: Defekt bei Titlisbahn - 200 Personen per Helikopter evakuiert
Burnout vs. Boreout: Das können Konsequenzen von Unterforderung bei Arbeitnehmern sein
Billigst, Limitiert oder Stop-Buy: Das müssen Anleger bei einer Wertpapierorder beachten
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
19.10.2026 01:03:22

KOSPI May Hand Back Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday snapped the brutal seven-day losing streak in which it had crashed more than 1,450 points or 22.5 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 5,670-point plateau although it may head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising oil prices and heavy pressure on technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 113.83 points or 2.05 percent to 5,668.05 after trading between 5,590.33 and 5,809.94. Volume was 286.5 million shares worth 20 trillion won. There were 757 gainers and 134 decliners.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but trended lower throughout the session, finishing near daily lows.

The Dow dropped 175.29 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 52,002.41, while the NASDAQ plunged 572.97 points or 2.14 percent to close at 26,140.03 and the S&P 500 sank 84.62 points or 1.09 percent to end at 7,659.44. For the week, the Dow rose 0.7 percent, the NASDAQ plunged 4.5 percent and the S&P lost 2 percent.

A renewed sell-off among technology stocks weighed on the NASDAQ amid concerns about debt-fueled AI infrastructure spending. Computer hardware stocks again turned in some of the tech sector's worst performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index sinking 5.4 percent to a two-month closing low.

Adding to the negative sentiment, crude oil prices rallied again on Friday, surging above $100 a barrel for the first time in a month as Iran re-escalated its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery spiked $3.33 or 3.4 percent to $101.30 a barrel.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve said industrial production in the U.S. increased by more than expected in September, rising 0.7 percent following a revised 0.1 percent uptick in August.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung

Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

Inside Trading & Investment

18.10.26 Logo WHS KI-Boom oder Blase? Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen – kostenloser Online-Kongress
16.10.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adobe, Oracle, Salesforce.com
16.10.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.10.2026
16.10.26 SMI stürmt weiter nach oben
16.10.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung nach dem Rücksetzer
15.10.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf ABB Ltd, Logitech International SA, Nestle SA
15.10.26 Geduldiges Kapital, ungeduldige Anleger: Private Equity auf dem Prüfstand
14.10.26 ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 16’716.21 6.24 S2BZ5U
SMI-Kurs: 14’391.31 16.10.2026 17:31:41
Long 13’050.05 10.11 SE2BZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Goldpreis: Droht ein Rücksetzer? Die UBS sieht darin eine Kaufchance mit Ziel 5'400 US-Dollar
SMI-Papier Sika-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Sika-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient
BKW-Aktie: Energieproduktionschefin hält neue AKWs in der Schweiz für nicht realistisch
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Samstagvormittag um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stabil - Nasdaq schwach wegen KI-Ängsten
Aktien von Meta und Microsoft: Jim Cramer erklärt, warum er im KI-Rennen auf die Grossen baut
Aktien New York Ausblick: Verluste nach Rekorden und wieder höheren Ölpreisen
Bergbahnen Engelberg-Truebsee-Titlis-Aktie: Defekt bei Titlisbahn - 200 Personen per Helikopter evakuiert

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.