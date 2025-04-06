Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’649 -5.1%  SPI 15’548 -5.0%  Dow 38’315 -5.5%  DAX 20’642 -5.0%  Euro 0.9441 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’878 -4.6%  Gold 3’038 -2.4%  Bitcoin 72’477 1.4%  Dollar 0.8605 0.2%  Öl 66.0 -5.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Kuros32581411
Top News
Sartorius-Aktie tiefer: Sartorius expandiert nach Schweden
thyssenkrupp-Aktie tiefrot: Trennung von HKM schreitet voran
Trump gewährt TikTok weiteren Aufschub
US-Glyphosat-Rechtsstreitigkeiten: Bayer zieht vor US-Gericht - Aktie fällt
UBS-Aktie: Immobilienfonds UBS Swiss Mixed Sima mit Kapitalerhöhung
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.04.2025 01:04:07

KOSPI May Extend Losing Streak On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 55 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,465-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on trade war concerns after China announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in reaction to President Donald Trump's new levies. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are also expected to open under pressure. The KOSPI finished modestly lower again on Friday, again weighed down by the exporters in the face of new tariffs. Chemical companies were up on bargain hunting.

For the day, the index dropped 21.28 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 2,465.42 after trading between 2,438.02 and 2,506.71. Volume was 690.4 million shares worth 10.7 trillion won. There were 560 gainers and 328 decliners. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial slumped 1.05 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.78 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.51 percent, Samsung Electronics stumbled 2.60 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 4.15 percent, LG Electronics eased 0.14 percent, SK Hynix plummeted 6.37 percent, Naver fell 0.40 percent, LG Chem soared 4.13 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.84 percent, SK Innovation spiked 2.53 percent, POSCO improved 0.74 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.72 percent, KEPCO accelerated 2.33 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 0.38 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.03 percent and Kia Motors retreated 1.21 percent.

The lead from Wall Street remains brutal as the major averages opened with heavy losses and remained deep in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 2,231.07 points or 5.50 percent to finish at 38,314.86, while the NASDAQ tumbled 962.82 points or 5.82 percent to close at 15,587.79 and the S&P 500 plunged 322.44 points or 5.97 percent to end at 5,074.08.

The extended nosedive on Wall Street came amid ongoing concerns about a global trade war, triggered by the tariff polices Trump announced last week.

China announced a 34 percent tariff will be imposed on all imported goods from the U.S. as of April 10, while Canada and the European Union are also preparing countermeasures.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks that the tariff increases will be significantly larger than expected and the same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth.

Crude oil prices showed another substantial move to the downside on Friday on continuing concerns about the impact a global trade war will have on fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate for May delivery plunged $4.95 or 7.4 percent to $62 a barrel, a three-year low.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer analysiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) die spannendsten Defense-Aktien aus Europa und den USA. Sind Rheinmetall, Palantir oder Lockheed Martin noch kaufenswert – oder schon überbewertet?
Wir sprechen über die Rolle von Trumps NATO-Druck, die massive Aufrüstung in Europa und warum gerade europäische Rüstungsaktien boomen.

✅ Top-Performer 2024
✅ Value- und Dividenden-Checks
✅ Geheimtipps wie BAE Systems, Thales & Co.
✅ Palantir als digitaler Profiteur

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
🛑 Wichtig: Das Thema Rüstung ist gesellschaftlich wie ethisch komplex – in diesem Video beleuchten wir vor allem die börsentechnische Entwicklung und die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen globaler Ereignisse.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06.04.25 Logo WHS Indien ETFs 2025
04.04.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
04.04.25 SMI gibt kräftig nach
04.04.25 Marktüberblick: Versorger und Immobilienwerte gesucht
04.04.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Markantes Hoch im Chart
03.04.25 Back-Load to the Futures
03.04.25 Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
03.04.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
03.04.25 Kühne + Nagel auf rauen Gewässern
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’848.48 8.47 BUJS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’648.83 04.04.2025 17:30:34
Long 11’145.81 19.84 SSRM0U
Long 10’860.00 13.18
Long 10’427.70 9.00 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Apple am 04.04.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Top 11 Dividendenaktien: Diese Titel bieten Spielraum für höhere Ausschüttungen
Bernstein-Tipp: Software-Aktien nach Rückgang attratktiv
Morgan Stanley bullish für NVIDIA: Jetzt einsteigen?
Forschungserfolge beflügeln: Quantinuum und D-Wave sehen Führungsrolle im Quantenbereich bei sich
Nach Zollhammer: Trump mahnt zur Geduld - Massenproteste
Droht nach 25 Jahren erneut eine "Dotcom"-Blase?
Tesla-Aktie in der Krise: Früher Investor fordert Musks Rücktritt
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Nachmittag
Kurzfristige Ethereum Prognose: Jetzt kann es noch einmal nach unten gehen

Top-Rankings

KW 14: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 14: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 14: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}