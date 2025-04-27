Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’942 0.2%  SPI 16’211 0.3%  Dow 40’114 0.1%  DAX 22’242 0.8%  Euro 0.9414 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’154 0.8%  Gold 3’315 -1.0%  Bitcoin 78’420 0.8%  Dollar 0.8282 0.1%  Öl 66.9 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
CI Com-Aktie vor Börsenabschied? Börsenaufsicht SER leitet Dekotierungsverfahren ein
Carlo Gavazzi mit deutlichem Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang
DoorDash-Aktie unbeeindruckt: DoorDash will Deliveroo übernehmen
BYD mit starken Quartalszahlen - Aktie reagiert positiv
Evonik plant in den kommenden zwei Jahren keine Zukäufe - Aktie fester
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
28.04.2025 01:00:29

KOSPI May Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 40 points or 1.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,550-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing tariff tensions between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, chemical companies and technology stocks, while the automobile producers were soft.

For the day, the index climbed 23.97 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 2,546.30 after trading between 2,534.94 and 2,553.33. Volume was 386.27 million shares worth 8.2 trillion won. There were 645 gainers and 238 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 2.05 percent, while KB Financial accelerated 2.72 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.66 percent, Samsung SDI rose 0.22 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.85 percent, SK Hynix spiked 3.42 percent, Naver advanced 1.04 percent, LG Chem soared 2.31 percent, Lotte Chemical strengthened 1.43 percent, SK Innovation added 0.63 percent, POSCO climbed 1.17 percent, SK Telecom perked 0.17 percent, KEPCO gained 0.60 percent, Hyundai Mobis dropped 0.99 percent, Hyundai Motor eased 0.05 percent, Kia Motors shed 0.68 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but a late rally pushed them all into the green by the close.

The Dow rose 20.10 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 40,113.50, while the NASDAQ rallied 216.94 points or 1.26 percent to close at 17,382.94 and the S&P 500 climbed 40.44 points or 0.74 percent to end at 5,525.21. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 6.7 percent, the S&P 500 surged 4.6 percent and the Dow shot up by 2.5 percent.

The volatility on the day came as traders kept a close eye on the developments on the trade front, with President Donald Trump refuting China's claims that the two countries have not held any trade negotiations.

Several reports citing U.S. businesses also said China has exempted some U.S. imports from its 125 percent tariffs.

In U.S. economic news, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated less than previously estimated in the month of April.

Crude oil futures moved modestly higher on Friday amid signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery rose $0.23 or 0.4 percent to $63.02 a barrel. For the week, crude for June delivery tumbled $0.99 a barrel or 1.6 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Dollarama
✅ Telekom
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections im Check!

Inside Trading & Investment

27.04.25 Logo WHS Hohe Renditen mit Rohstoffen - Kostenloses Webinar am Dienstag um 19:00 Uhr
25.04.25 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG
25.04.25 SMI nimmt 12.000er-Marke wieder ins Visier
25.04.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Korrektur nach neuen Rekorden
24.04.25 Leveraging FX futures and options to navigate volatile market conditions
24.04.25 Der unerwartete Aufstieg des Euro
24.04.25 Marktüberblick: adidas-Aktie im Fokus
23.04.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections im Check!
22.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’332.05 18.45 BFDS6U
Short 12’571.58 13.42 BKFSAU
Short 13’008.31 8.91 BVKSPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’942.05 25.04.2025 17:31:45
Long 11’360.00 19.78
Long 11’100.00 13.97
Long 10’570.78 8.75 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Ypsomed am 25.04.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Alphabet und NVIDIA investieren in neues KI-Startup von Ex-OpenAI-Topmann
UBS London enthüllt: Diese Schweizer Aktien bieten Anlegern das grösste Potenzial
Chinas Exportbeschränkungen für Seltene Erden setzen USA unter Druck
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Trump: Substantielle Zugeständnisse Chinas als Voraussetzung für Zoll-Abbau - keine Pause mehr
Jim Cramer kritisiert US-Politik als Treiber der Börsenschwäche
März 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Ausblick: Fiserv stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: BYD stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 17: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}