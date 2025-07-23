Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'077 1.5%  SPI 16'831 1.3%  Dow 45'010 1.1%  DAX 24'241 0.8%  Euro 0.9330 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'344 1.0%  Gold 3'388 -1.3%  Bitcoin 93'650 -1.6%  Dollar 0.7925 0.0%  Öl 68.7 0.0% 
Ausblick: Nokia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: TotalEnergies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Aktien- und Rüstungs-ETFs beflügeln Europas ETF-Markt
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
NVIDIA-Chef Huang verkauft weitere Aktien - Vermögen auf Rekordhoch
24.07.2025 01:02:23

KOSPI May Crack Resistance At 3,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 40 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,185-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for trade deals. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology and industrial stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 13.83 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 3,183.77. Volume was 655.24 million shares worth 11.89 trillion won. There were 497 decliners and 390 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.15 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.61 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.44 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.61 percent, Samsung SDI strengthened 1.48 percent, LG Electronics rallied 2.86 percent, SK Hynix perked 0.19 percent, Naver retreated 1.49 percent, Lotte Chemical stumbled 2.76 percent, SK Innovation jumped 2.11 percent, POSCO Holdings soared 3.72 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.71 percent, KEPCO shed 0.55 percent, Hyundai Mobis spiked 2.05 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 7.51 percent, Kia Motors skyrocketed 8.49 percent and LG Chem was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened with modest gains on Wednesday but continued to climb as the day progressed, ending at session highs.

The Dow surged 507.85 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 45,010.29, while the NASDAQ jumped 127.33 points or 0.61 percent to close at a record 21,020.02 and the S&P 500 gained 49.29 points or 0.78 percent to end at 6,358.91, also a record.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump announced trade deals with Japan and the Philippines.

The announcement of these trade deals spurred expectations of further trade agreements as the Aug. 1 deadline nears.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the National Association of Realtors showed existing home sales in the U.S. pulled back by more than expected in the month of June.

Crude oil prices dipped slightly on Wednesday as uncertainty persists in U.S. trade talks ahead of the deadline. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery eased $0.06 to $65.25 per barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product later this morning. GDP is expected to add 0.6 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year after the 0.2 percent quarterly contraction and the flat annualized reading in the three months prior.

Rüstungsaktien im Fokus: Rheinmetall und RENK erhalten frisches Analystenfeedback - HENSOLDT nicht berücksichtigt
Roche-Aktie im Aufwind: Roche will Genussscheine durch Partizipationsscheine ersetzen - Zwei neue Zulassungen
ams-OSRAM-Aktie knickt ein: Anleihen im Wert von einer halben Milliarde Euro platziert - Umsatzrückgang im Quartal
Opendoor Technologies-Aktie unterbricht Rally: NASDAQ-Listing vor Quartalszahlen gerettet?
SAP-Aktie in Rot: SAP steigert Gewinn deutlich - Jahresausblick bleibt
TUI-Aktie vs. Leerverkäufer: Shortseller jüngst im Nachteil
NVIDIA-Chef Huang verkauft weitere Aktien - Vermögen auf Rekordhoch
Trotz Kursrutsch: Goldman Sachs sieht Chancen bei Infineon-Aktie
US-Handelsdeal mit Japan: US Börsen letztlich fester - S&P 500 mit Rekord -- SMI schliesst über 12'000 Zählern -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Nikkei 225 zieht letztlich kräftig an
SAP SE-Aktie: Warburg Research gibt Buy-Bewertung bekannt

KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 29: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 29: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
