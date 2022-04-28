Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’056 0.0%  SPI 15’520 0.3%  Dow 33’916 1.9%  DAX 13’980 1.4%  Euro 1.0207 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’777 1.1%  Gold 1’895 0.5%  Bitcoin 38’726 1.9%  Dollar 0.9719 0.0%  Öl 107.4 2.2% 
1 Aktie gratis
29.04.2022 01:00:27

KOSPI May Challenge Resistance At 2,700 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two of three sessions since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 70 points or 2.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,670-point plateau and it's tipped to extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with support expected especially from oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index climbed 28.43 points or 1.08 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,667.49 after moving as low as 2,638.37. Volume was 885.1 billion shares worth 12.3 trillion won. There were 491 gainers and 366 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 3.03 percent, while KB Financial jumped 2.07 percent, Hana Financial rallied 2.92 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.31 percent, Samsung SDI improved 1.36 percent, LG Electronics strengthened 0.85 percent, LG Display plummeted 5.75 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.92 percent, LG Chem skyrocketed 8.42 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 3.18 percent, S-Oil lost 0.48 percent, SK Innovation added 0.70 percent, POSCO surged 4.32 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.18 percent, KEPCO soared 8.55 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.80 percent, Kia Motors rose 0.48 percent and Naver was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened modestly higher on Thursday but accelerated throughout the day, finishing near session highs.

The Dow surged 614.46 points or 1.85 percent to finish at 33,916.39, while the NASDAQ soared 382.59 points or 3.06 percent to close at 12,871.53 and the S&P 500 spiked 103.54 points or 2.47 percent to end at 4,287.50.

The rally on Wall Street came as upbeat earnings news overshadowed a disappointing report on the U.S. economy; results from companies like Meta (FB), Qualcomm (QCOM), McDonald's (MCD), Merck (MRK), and Eli Lilly (LLY) led the way.

Meanwhile, traders seemed to shrug off a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. economic activity unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter of 2022.

Some traders may have interpreted the data as a sign the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates as aggressively as currently expected.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Thursday amid concerns over supply due to the possible impact of sanctions on Russia's crude oil production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $3.34 or 3.3 percent at $105.36 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release March numbers for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. In February, industrial production was up 0.6 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year, while retail sales rose 0.1 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

28.04.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
28.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Holcim Ltd
28.04.22 Uber wird verklagt
28.04.22 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
28.04.22 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
28.04.22 Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Twitter Übernahme – Auswirkungen auf Kryptos? | BX Swiss TV
26.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’558.64 18.12 SMIR9U
Short 12’783.76 13.54 SMIUBU
Short 13’341.97 8.28 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’056.09 28.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’491.28 17.34 PSSMDU
Long 11’129.24 11.42 OSSM2U
Long 10’669.53 7.98 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Berichtssaison läuft: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schlussendlich leicht im Plus -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Straumann-Aktie legt stark zu: Starke Quartalsumsatzzahlen - Netto-Null-Ziel
Droht der Credit Suisse ein Abstieg aus dem SMI? - Das wären die Folgen
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Temenos-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab: Private-Equity-Firma Thoma Bravo hat anscheinend Interesse an Temenos
Ukraine-Krieg: Schweiz und NATO - wie weit kann die Zusammenarbeit gehen?
Delivery Hero-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umsatzerwartung übertroffen - Investitionen sorgen für rote Zahlen
Feintool-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Neue Aktien zu je 20,50 Franken angeboten
Robinhood-CEO: Unter diesen Voraussetzungen könnte Dogecoin zur Internetwährung werden
Bucher-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: Deutlich mehr Aufträge und Umsätze im Startquartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit