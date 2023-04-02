SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'547 0.7%  Dow 33'274 1.3%  DAX 15'629 0.7%  Euro 0.9985 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.7%  Gold 1'970 -0.4%  Bitcoin 26'094 1.9%  Dollar 0.9151 0.0%  Öl 79.7 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Hongkong entwickelt sich zu einem globalen Krypto-Hub: Was bedeutet das für Chinas Verbot von Bitcoin & Co.?
Cardano kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
KW 13: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Auslieferungen entsprechen im ersten Quartal in etwa den Erwartungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
03.04.2023 01:00:11

KOSPI May Challenge Resistance At 2,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, collecting almost 65 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,475-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on good inflation news and an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, industrials, chemicals and technology companies.

For the day, the index climbed 23.70 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 2,476.86. Volume was 705.36 million shares worth 12.51 trillion won. There were 480 gainers and 407 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.71 percent, while KB Financial improved 0.95 percent, Hana Financial advanced 0.99 percent, Samsung Electronics strengthened 1.27 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.94 percent, LG Electronics soared 1.05 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.23 percent, Naver added 0.50 percent, LG Chem rallied 2.30 percent, Lotte Chemical gained 1.17 percent, S-Oil added 0.50 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 4.22 percent, POSCO skyrocketed 8.39 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.05 percent, KEPCO plunged 4.66 percent, Hyundai Mobis increased 1.41 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 1.82 percent and Kia Motors spiked 2.02 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow soared 415.15 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 33,274.15, while the NASDAQ jumped 208.41 points or 1.73 percent to end at 12,221.91 and the S&P 500 rallied 58.48 points or 1.44 percent to close at 4,109.31.

For the week, the S&P soared 3.5 percent, the NASDAQ accelerated 3.4 percent and the Dow climbed 3.2 percent.

The rally on Wall Street followed the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected slowdown in the annual rate of core consumer price growth.

With this inflation reading said to be preferred by the Fed, the data led to some optimism the central bank will hold off on raising interest rates at its next meeting in early May.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Friday on falling supplies and optimism about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.30 or 1.8 percent at $75.67 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 9.2 percent in the week but dropped 1.8 percent in March and 6 percent in Q1.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Die Bankenthematik beschäftigt weiter die Märkte. Wie ist die Einschätzung von Trader, Investor, Finanzinfluencer und YouTuber Lars @ErichsenGeld dazu und worauf achtet Lars Erichsen selbst in der aktuellen Marktlage?
Diese Fragen heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
31.03.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 31.03.2023
31.03.23 SMI holt sich die 11.000er-Marke zurück
31.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation und Zinsen als ständige Begleiter
31.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Hält die Serie?
30.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
30.03.23 Vontobel: derimail - Callable Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Richemont mit 5.00% p.a. und tiefem Bezugspreis von 65%
30.03.23 Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'543.02 19.15 I7SSMU
Short 11'757.80 13.89 YSSM7U
Short 12'209.96 8.89 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'106.24 31.03.2023 17:31:49
Long 10'630.43 19.15 XESSMU
Long 10'379.24 13.07 A7SSMU
Long 9'962.73 8.89 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern
Sinkende Leitzinsen - welche Bedeutung hat das für die Planung der Immobilienfinanzierung?
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk: So kann man die Bankenkrise in den USA beenden
BofA-Umfrage: Professionelle Anleger sehen zunehmende Rezessionsgefahr
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Auslieferungen entsprechen im ersten Quartal in etwa den Erwartungen
Darum gibt der Euro nach - zu Franken und US-Dollar
Wasserstoffaktie Ballard Power in der Krise: Analysten werden zunehmend pessimistischer
Erste Schätzungen: Charles Schwab präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
VW-Aktie: Volkswagen-Markenchef Schäfer verkündet Aus für den Golf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.