26.01.2026 00:03:19 
Ausblick: Ryanair stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Bore-out statt Burn-out: Woher kommt die Langeweile bei der Arbeit?
Dip Trading-Strategie: Das sollten Anleger beachten, wenn sie bei einem Kursrückgang zugreifen wollen
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
26.01.2026 00:03:19

KOSPI May Again Flirt With 5,000-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 100 points or 2 percent to a fresh record closing high. The KOSPI now sits just above the 4,990-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with geopolitical concerns likely to limit any upside. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher again on Friday as gains from the technology and financial shares were capped by profit taking among the automobile producers.

For the day, the index added 37.54 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 4,990.07 after trading between 4,926.22 and 5,021.13. Volume was 595.6 million shares worth 29.6 trillion won. There were 677 gainers and 212 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial expanded 1.21 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.67 percent, Hana Financial added 0.60 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.13 percent, Samsung SDI tumbled 2.99 percent, LG Electronics shed 0.56 percent, SK Hynix vaulted 1.59 percent, Naver skyrocketed 8.35 percent, LG Chem spiked 2.14 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 4.29 percent, SK Innovation dipped 0.14 percent, POSCO Holdings rallied 2.36 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.62 percent, KEPCO plummeted 7.27 percent, Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.88 percent, Hyundai Motor plunged 3.59 percent and Kia Motors stumbled 3.40 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Friday but quickly turned mixed and finished the session that way.

The Dow dropped 285.30 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 49,098.30, while the NASDAQ added 65.22 points or 0.28 percent to close at 23,501.24 and the S&P 500 perked 2.26 points or 0.03 percent to end at 6,915.61.

For the week, the Dow shed 0.5 percent, the S&P fell 0.4 percent and the NASDAQ eased 0.1 percent.

The mixed performance came as traders kept an eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with easing concerns about tensions over Greenland being replaced by renewed worries about a confrontation between the U.S. and Iran.

After President Donald Trump ruled out the use of force to acquire Greenland and backed off tariff threats against Europe, he has now apparently shifted his attention back to Iran and has an "armada" heading toward the Middle East.

Crude oil prices soared on Friday as fresh war threats in the Middle East raised supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $1.75 or 2.95 percent at $61.11 per barrel.

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

23.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
23.01.26 SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
23.01.26 Marktüberblick: BASF, Intel und Wacker Neuson im Fokus
23.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5‘000-Dollar-Marke im Blick
22.01.26 Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
22.01.26 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Societe Generale SA
21.01.26 Die globalen geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bewährungsprobe? Diese Faktoren könnten 2026 belasten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KI-Aktien NVIDIA, Oracle & Co. im Fokus: Evercore erwartet höhere Volatilität 2026
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Anleger setzen D-Wave Quantum am Freitagabend unter Druck
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Bundesrätin Karin Keller-Sutter sieht keine Front gegen Kapitalmassnahmen für UBS

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
23:04 ROUNDUP/Schnee und Eis: Große Probleme im Berufsverkehr erwartet
22:31 Pistorius: Entschuldigung von Trump wäre Zeichen von Anstand
22:30 Pistorius: Nichts zur Eskalation im Grönland-Konflikt beigetragen
22:04 ROUNDUP 2/Wintersturm in USA : Eine Million Kunden ohne Strom
21:34 ROUNDUP/US-Wintersturm: Mehr als eine Million Stromkunden betroffen
21:19 US-Wintersturm: Mehr als eine Million Stromkunden betroffen
21:18 Obamas rufen zu friedlichem Protest nach Todesschüssen auf
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
19:42 Selenskyj: Dokument über Sicherheitsgarantien der USA fertig
19:20 Berichte: Chelsea will Dortmunder Anselmino zurück