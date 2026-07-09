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10.07.2026 01:19:59

KOSPI Likely To Reclaim 7,300-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday ended the three-day slide in which it had given up almost 850 points or 10.1 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 7,290-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology stocks likely to lead the markets higher - while sinking oil prices add to the upbeat sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the technology stocks were capped by weakness among the automobile producers.

For the day, the index gained 45.12 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 7,291.91. Volume was 574.75 million shares worth 37.46 trillion won. There were 651 decliners and 235 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened flat on Thursday but trended upward for most of the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow climbed 139.02 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 52,487.41, while the NASDAQ rallied 336.24 points or 1.30 percent to end at 26,206.89 and the S&P 500 gained 60.93 points or 0.81 percent to close at 7,543.64.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a rally by technology stocks. Positive sentiment was generated in reaction to reports that the SK Hynix IPO was heavily oversubscribed, with the South Korean semiconductor company's U.S.-listed shares expected to commence trading later today.

A sharp pullback by the price of crude oil also generated buying interest. After soaring over the past two days, oil prices gave back ground as traders remain optimistic that a full-blown war can be avoided.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Thursday following reports that Iran is seeking a deal with the U.S., raising expectations of an end to the ongoing standoff. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was down $1.52 or 2.07 percent at $72.00 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09.07.26 Logo WHS Levi’s-Aktie: Kultmarke zurück im Trend – jetzt der Ausbruch?
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09.07.26 SK hynix: Im Zentrum der KI-Revolution – der Speicherchip-Spezialist vor dem Nasdaq-Debüt
09.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Deutschland – Licht am Horizont/Richemont – Vor den Zahlen
09.07.26 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte mit steigenden Zinsen unter Druck
09.07.26 SMI sackt ab
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
08.07.26 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
07.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’804.37 19.69 SJUBNU
Short 15’114.18 13.70 SLSB2U
Short 15’658.14 8.97 S1BOOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’215.30 09.07.2026 17:31:35
Long 13’619.31 19.15 SGBNXU
Long 13’345.60 13.96 SVBOKU
Long 12’773.13 8.97 SRWB1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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