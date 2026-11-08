Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’797 -1.1%  SPI 20’832 -1.2%  Dow 51’286 -0.5%  DAX 25’820 -1.9%  Euro 0.9135 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’170 -1.0%  Gold 4’066 -0.6%  Bitcoin 62’264 0.6%  Dollar 0.8198 0.0%  Öl 98.0 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Berkshire Hathaway macht mehr Umsatz - Gewinn sinkt jedoch
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend am Rohstoffmarkt
Wie viel Anleger mit einem Investment in Worldcoin von vor 1 Jahr verloren hätten
So viel Wert wäre mit einem Investment in Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC) von vor 1 Jahr verloren gegangen
ABB-Aktie: Offenbar Abspaltung des China-Geschäfts der Robotik-Sparte möglich
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
09.11.2026 00:03:57

KOSPI In Line For Bargain Hunting On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished sharply lower in two straight sessions, crashing more than 620 points or 11 percent in that span. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 5,060-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, although they're likely to see bargain hunting after heavy losses last week. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed to higher and the oversold Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board, especially among the technology, semiconductor, finance and manufacturing sectors.

For the day, the index plummeted 324.11 points or 6.02 percent to finish at 5,059.69 after trading between 4,911.28 and 5,269.10. Volume was 297 million shares worth 27.5 trillion won. There were 757 decliners and 131 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed with a touch of upside as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the day, while the Dow opened lower, peeked above the line for a bit but then faded to finish with in the red.

The Dow slumped 237.37 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 51,285.73, while the NASDAQ jumped 264.42 points or 1.09 percent to close at 24,579.42 and the S&P 500 added 23.13 points or 0.31 percent to end at 7,376.86. For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 3.4 percent, the S&P 500 sank 2.7 percent and the Dow slid by 0.9 percent.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting following Thursday's substantial pullback, which dragged the tech-heavy NASDAQ down to its lowest closing level in over six months.

Semiconductor stocks led the way higher, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiking 4.2 percent, while strength was also seen among networking, gold, airline and oil stocks.

In U.S. economic news, a closely watched report from the Labor Department showed employment in the U.S. increased far more than expected in October, which adds to the case for a rate hike in the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday on continued signals of war risk after U.S. President Donald Trump refused to rule out renewing attacks on Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.46 or 0.51 percent at $90.98 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Bayer - Die Wende nimmt Gestalt an

Mit einem überraschend starken Quartal, einem florierenden Pharmageschäft und sinkenden Schulden meldet sich der Traditionskonzern nach einer jahrelangen Schwächephase eindrucksvoll zurück. Auch an der Börse läuft es wieder rund, die Aktie nimmt das Jahreshoch ins Visier.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Amgen, United Rentals und Targa Resources: Drei US-Aktien kommen neu ins BX Muster-Portfolio. ABB, HSBC und Hochtief verlassen das Portfolio. Welche Überlegungen stecken hinter dem aktuellen Rebalancing?

✅ Amgen(AMGN): Welche Rolle spielen Dividenden, Buchwertentwicklung und ein breit aufgestelltes Pharmageschäft bei der Auswahl?
✅ United Rentals (URI): Wie entwickelt sich das Geschäft mit der Vermietung von Baumaschinen und welche Bedeutung haben Cashflow und US-Konjunktur?
✅ Targa Resources (TRGP): Warum kehrt das Energieinfrastruktur-Unternehmen ins Portfolio zurück und welche Kennzahlen stehen im Mittelpunkt?
❌ ABB, HSBC und Hochtief: Warum verlassen diese drei Aktien das Portfolio und was lässt sich aus ihrer jüngsten Entwicklung für das Rebalancing ableiten?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07.11.26 UBS Logo «Biotech is back»: Durchbruch aus dem Labor
07.11.26 Logo WHS Rheinmetall: Rekordgewinn – warum stürzt die Aktie 16 % ab?
06.11.26 Marktüberblick: Lanxess, HelloFresh und Evotec nach Zahlen gesucht
06.11.26 Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch
06.11.26 KI-Bedenken nehmen zu
05.11.26 Wenn eine alternde Gesellschaft zum Wachstumstreiber wird
05.11.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Twilio Inc, Datadog Inc, Zscaler Inc
27.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Schindler, Siemens
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’347.32 19.57 S7BCUU
Short 15’649.11 13.99 STBNIU
Short 16’274.72 8.80 SDBM5U
SMI-Kurs: 14’796.50 06.11.2026 17:30:15
Long 14’107.33 19.96 SPBTLU
Long 13’764.60 13.67 S0S2BU
Long 13’154.91 8.83 S5BOUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Bitcoin-Prognose bis 2036: JPMorgan entwirft drei mögliche Szenarien
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer
SpaceX-Aktie auf der US 1 List: Was hinter der Empfehlung der Bank of America steckt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktien New York Schluss: Nasdaq-Erholung scheitert vor Apple und Wahlen
KI-Blase am Aktienmarkt? So sichern Börsenprofis ihre Depots ab
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Midterms: Schwere Niederlage für Trumps Republikaner bei Kongresswahl

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.