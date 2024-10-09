Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'123 0.9%  SPI 16'169 0.9%  Dow 42'512 1.0%  DAX 19'255 1.0%  Euro 0.9419 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'983 0.7%  Gold 2'608 -0.5%  Bitcoin 52'370 -1.7%  Dollar 0.8607 0.4%  Öl 76.8 -0.9% 
Gefahr für Kryptobesitzer: Welche Risiken die Nutzung von Krypto-Geldautomaten mit sich bringt
NVIDIA greift zu: Diese Unternehmen hat der KI-Gewinner in diesem Jahr bereits übernommen
Jim Cramer optimistisch für Starbucks-Aktie: Darum sieht er weiteres Wachstumspotenzial
Vanguard: Neuer CEO, Neue Chancen
US-Präsidentschaftswahl 2024: Welche Folgen hätte eine Niederlage Donald Trumps?
10.10.2024 00:59:32

KOSPI Expected To Return To The Upside On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for Hangul Day, the South Korea stock market had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 50 points or 2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,600-point plateau, although it's tipped to erase those losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the industrials and technology stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index shed 16.02 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 2,594.36 after trading between 2,581.79 and 2,601.96. Volume was 313 million shares worth 8.98 trillion won. There were 569 decliners and 305 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial slid 0.18 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.41 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.49 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.15 percent, Samsung SDI advanced 0.95 percent, LG Electronics tanked 5.50 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 3.73 percent, Naver perked 0.06 percent, LG Chem added 0.56 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 4.79 percent, SK Innovation rose 0.08 percent, POSCO sank 0.79 percent, SK Telecom plunged 3.36 percent, KEPCO dipped 0.15 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 0.46 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 0.40 percent and Kia Motors dropped 0.80 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened flat on Wednesday but tracked consistently higher as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 431.63 points or 1.03 percent to finish at a record 42,512.00, while the NASDAQ jumped 108.70 points or 0.60 percent to close at 18,291.62 and the S&P 500 rallied 40.91 points or 0.71 percent to also end at a record high 5,792.04.

The strength on Wall Street followed the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting, which showed that most members favored the larger rate cut rather than a smaller one, generating optimism for future cuts.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to $70.4 billion in August from a revised $78.9 billion in July. Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $70.6 billion from the $78.8 billion originally reported for the previous month.

Crude oil prices fell Wednesday after data showed a big jump in crude inventories which outweighed possible supply disruptions due to Hurricane Milton and Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $0.33 or 0.45 percent at $73.24 a barrel.

Donnerstag um 18 Uhr live: Verständnis des Werts von Krypto-Assets in Portfolios

Krypto-Assets haben sich in den letzten Jahren zu einer immer attraktiveren Anlageklasse entwickelt, die sich in der Finanzwelt mittlerweile fest etabliert hat. Der zweite Teil der Online-Seminar-Reihe "Swiss ETF Investor Days" wird umfassende Einblicke in die aktuellen Entwicklungen und Möglichkeiten für Investitionen in diese dynamische Branche bieten.

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ KKR
✅ SAP
✅ Targa Resources

Inside Trading & Investment

09.10.24 Why French Debt is Falling Out of Favor
09.10.24 Thyssenkrupp: zwischen Hammer und Amboss
09.10.24 Marktüberblick: SAP gesucht
09.10.24 SMI zeigt sich standfest
09.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch
09.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Konter nach dem Gap-Close
08.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
08.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rio Tinto kauft Arcadium Lithium: Milliardenschwerer Übernahme-Deal - Arcadium-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Offenbar Rechtsstreit um in Russland gestrandete Flugzeuge
Ausblick: Tilray präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Gute Nachrichten für NVIDIA: Bain-Bericht prognostiziert rasantes Marktwachstum für KI-Hardware
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
BYD Aktie News: Anleger schicken BYD am Nachmittag ins Minus
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie springt hoch: Relief veröffentlicht erste Studien-Ergebnisse zu Produkt-Kandidat bei Stoffwechselkrankheit
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer am Mittwochmittag massiv unter Druck

Fed-Protokoll im Blick: SMI und DAX gehen im Plus in den Feierabend -- Dow Jones letztlich höher -- Shanghai Composite bricht letztlich kräftig ein

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt stand höher. In den USA konnte der Dow Jones zulegen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätzen ging es zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen - besonders deutlich bewegten sich die Märkte in Festlandchina.

finanzen.net News

