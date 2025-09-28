|
29.09.2025 01:02:43
KOSPI Expected To Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slipping more than 100 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI sits just above the 3,385-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.
The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.
For the day, the index tumbled 85.06 points or 2.45 percent to finish at 3,386.05 after trading between 3,365.73 and 3,441.91. Volume was 389 million shares worth 12.2 trillion won. There were 776 decliners and 121 gainers.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.86 percent, while KB Financial declined 1.40 percent, Hana Financial surrendered 2.02 percent, Samsung Electronics stumbled 3.25 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 4.21 percent, LG Electronics slumped 2.05 percent, SK Hynix plunged 5.61 percent, Naver advanced 0.98 percent, LG Chem cratered 2.77 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 3.88 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 2.41 percent, POSCO Holdings dropped 2.14 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.54 percent, KEPCO added 0.56 percent, Hyundai Mobis retreated 1.99 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.15 percent and Kia Motors sank 1.76 percent.
The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday and spent most of the day in the green.
The Dow jumped 299.97 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 46,247.29, while the NASDAQ advanced 99.37 points or 0.44 percent to close at 22,484.07 and the S&P 500 gained 38.98 points or 0.59 percent to end at 6,643.70.
For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent, the S&P fell 0.3 percent and the Dow dipped 0.2 percent.
The strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to a closely watched Commerce Department report showing consumer prices rose in line with economist estimates in August.
The data helped increase confidence the Federal Reserve will continue lowering interest rates in the coming months.
Crude oil prices advanced on Friday as Russia restricted fuel exports by introducing a partial ban on diesel exports until the end of 2025. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $0.59 or 0.91 percent at $65.57 per barrel.
Börsentag 2025: Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen
Im Experteninterview erklärt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, welche Faktoren die Preise von Gold, Silber, Kupfer, Uran und Agrarrohstoffen treiben – und welche Chancen & Risiken Anleger jetzt kennen sollten.
👉 Was steckt hinter der aktuellen Gold- und Silber-Rallye?
👉 Welche Rohstoffe gelten 2025 als besonders spannend für Investments?
👉 Wie investieren Anlegerinnen und Anleger am besten in Edelmetalle & Rohstoffe?
Erhalte fundierte Einschätzungen, Marktprognosen und Antworten auf spannende Zuschauerfragen rund um Edelmetalle, Minenaktien, ETFs und Rohstofftrends.
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInvestoren schütteln neue Zölle auf Pharmaprodukte ab: SMI geht höher ins Wochenende -- Letztlich Gewinne beim DAX -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher. Die wichtigsten Handelsplätze in Fernost schlossen am Freitag mit Verlusten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}