SMI 12’156 -0.3%  SPI 15’345 -0.5%  Dow 35’463 1.1%  DAX 15’242 0.2%  Euro 1.0561 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’129 0.2%  Gold 1’826 0.3%  Bitcoin 40’776 0.7%  Dollar 0.9250 0.2%  Öl 91.3 -1.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

09.02.2022 00:19:41

KOSPI Expected To Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one day after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 130 points or 5.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,745-point plateau and it's poised to extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued bargain hunting and optimism over earnings news. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the technology stocks and industrials, while the financials were soft.

For the day, the index rose 1.41 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,746.47 after trading between 2,726.72 and 2,779.85. Volume was 555 million shares worth 11.6 trillion won. There were 544 decliners and 313 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.13 percent, while KB Financial dropped 0.82 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.22 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.68 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.80 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.63 percent, Naver retreated 1.53 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.44 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 2.11 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 4.19 percent, Korea Shipbuilding accelerated 1.22 percent, S-Oil tumbled 2.09 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 5.74 percent, POSCO shed 0.56 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.90 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.60 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.07 percent and Kia Motors gained 0.90 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages shook off early weakness on Tuesday and picked up steam as the session progressed, ending firmly in positive territory.

The Dow spiked 371.65 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 35,462.78, while the NASDAQ jumped 178.79 points or 1.28 percent to end at 14,194.79 and the S&P 500 gained 37.67 points or 0.84 percent to close at 4,521.54.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels as they digest the latest batch of quarterly earnings news.

Motorcycle maker Harley Davidson (HOG) and education technology company Chegg (CHGG) led the way higher, while drug giant Pfizer fell under pressure.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit widened modestly in December.

Crude oil prices settled sharply lower Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. Oil prices dropped with traders eyeing U.S.-Iran talks, which if successful could flood the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March dropped $1.96 or about 2.2 percent at $89.36 a barrel.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08.02.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf American Airlines Group Inc
08.02.22 Konsumgüterriese Henkel baut Konzern um
08.02.22 Vontobel: derimail - Luftfahrt- und Reisebranche wieder einen Blick wert?
08.02.22 Marktüberblick: Aurubis nach Zahlen fest
08.02.22 SMI auf Richtungssuche
08.02.22 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
04.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Life-Aktie schliesst in Grün: Swiss Life will 100 neue Filialen in Deutschland eröffnen
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich sehr schwach: Idorsia steuert auf Transformationsjahr 2022 zu
Riesiger Zinsschritt gefordert: Bill Ackman hält einen Fed-Schock für nötig
ams OSRAM-Aktie sehr fest: ams OSRAM erreicht eigene Ziele im Schlussquartal - Weiteres Übergangsjahr
Relief-Aktie springt hoch: Relief Therapeutics reicht in USA Gesuch für Markenzulassung für Aviptadil ein
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Evolva-Aktie mit Rekordtief: Christian Wichert wird neuer Evolva-CEO
Bitcoin als "Rattengift" bezeichnet: Experte rückt Charlie Mungers Aussagen ins rechte Licht
Meta-Aktie tiefer: Peter Thiel tritt als Verwaltungsrat bei Facebook-Mutter Meta ab
US-Regierung beschlagnahmt nach Hackerangriff Bitcoins im Wert von mehreren Milliarden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit