07.02.2020 01:00:00

Korea's largest exhibition - H2 Mobility+ Energy Show 2020 - for the hydrogen industry to be held in March, 2020

  • International hydrogen exhibitions and conferences to be held March 18, 2020 at Kintex, Goyang City, northwest of Seoul
  • Various hydrogen mobility-related products and technology domestic and overseas companies to attend

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's largest hydrogen exhibition will take place in March, 2020.

H2 Mobility+Energy Show Key Visual

According to the chairman of the organizing committee for the H2 Mobility+Energy Show 2020, Mr. Marn-ki Jeong, who is also the president of Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), the exhibition will be held from Mar. 18th (Wed.) -20(Fri.) at Kintex in Goyang, northwest of Seoul.

The exhibition is sponsored by the Korean government, based on the Hydrogen Economy Roadmap announced last year in which the aim is to promote the hydrogen industry as a future national growth engine. The B2B & B2G hydrogen exhibitions and conferences are the largest ever in the country and will take place at the exhibition.

A number of leading domestic companies including Hyundai Motor Group, Doosan Group, and Kolon Industry will participate. Meanwhile, global companies such as Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., 3M, Linde, and Nel Hydrogen have registered to attend and are scheduled to introduce their hydrogen-related products and state-of-the-art technologies.

In addition, various local governments and government agencies of the Netherlands and the U.K. will also join the event.

H2 Mobility+ Energy Show 2020 is being hosted by KAMA  also the organizer of the biannual Seoul Motor Show), H2KOREA, HyNet, and Korea Hydrogen Industry Association, and sponsored by related Korean bodies including the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport; Ministry of Environment; Ministry of Science and ICT; Ministry of SMEs and Startups; and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Assembly Hydrogen Economy Forum.

The exhibitor application and information is available at www.h2mobility.kr and the deadline to register is the end of February, 2020. H2 Mobility+ Energy Show 2020 is open to any H2 & energy mobility-related products, technologies, or services companies, associations, and/or agencies.

For further information, please visit: http://www.h2mobility.kr/html/en/main.php

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koreas-largest-exhibition---h2-mobility-energy-show-2020----for-the-hydrogen-industry-to-be-held-in-march-2020-300999336.html

SOURCE The H2 Mobility+ Energy Show Organizing Committee

Nachrichten

