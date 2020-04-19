+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
19.04.2020 19:00:00

Korean Technology Start-Up Company UFIRST Co., Ltd Launches a Smart Hearing Aid

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'NUGUNA HEARING-AID', developed by UFIRST Co., Ltd, is a hearing aid that detects high-pitched sounds and informs the wearer of the direction of the sounds through vibration.

Put NUGUNA hearing aid around the neck and turn it on, the built-in microphone will recognize the ambient sound and tell the direction of the noise by vibrating. This inconspicuous hearing aid looks like typical, neckband-style, Bluetooth earphones. 

The device obtains the average value of ambient noise by performing obtained 1,000 scans per second. Noise above this average level are recognized as usual noise, such as busy construction sites or streets.

"We continued to pay attention to resolve the problems of hearing impairment, so we developed the product by conducting about 300 on-site surveys," Mr. Fedora Lee, UFIRST CEO said.

Its current selling price is around $500, more reasonable than other, more conventional hearing aids. By adopting the popular neckband design, the device is much more comfortable than conventional hearing aids that must be worn in-ear.

"NUGUNA hearing aid" has targeted buyers and distributors of global market with focus on North America, Europe and Japan, which have rich social awareness and support for the disabled and the elderly. NUGUNA targets distributors and buyers who sell electronic aid devices for the disabled and elderly aids, as well as those that sell general-use digital/electronic devices.

After NUGUNA product's successful entry into the market, UFIRST company will also launch a neckband-style aid for the visually impaired of all ages. UFIRST company is striving to grow into a global company which specializes in a wide range of wearable wellness products.

About UFIRST CO., LTD.

  • Prospective companies for design innovation 100 [Korea, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy]
  • START-UP NEST Company Selection [Korea, Korea Credit Guarantee Fund]
  • Selected K-GLOBAL 300 [Korea, Ministry of Science, Technology, Information and Communication]
  • Global IP-STAR Company Selection [Korea, Invention Promotion Association]
  • Selected as a promising KOTRA exporters [Korea, KOTRA]
  • Selected on HIT500 [Korea, Small and Medium Business Corporation]
  • SCA fellowship Selected [SVCA]

AWARDS

  • Seoul International Invention Exhibition - Gold Prize
  • Asia Social Venture - GRAND PRIZE
  • INPEX 2016, USA - GRAND PRIZE
  • IoT Innovation Grand Prize - Best Award
  • BIO Start-up Idea Contest - Grand Prize
  • K-Global Startup Competition Excellence Award
  • 2019 MWC TOP10 selected
  • 2018 MWC TOP10 selected
  • Obtained 2017, KC, CE certification

Online Shopping Mall: https://www.nugunashop.com/
Inquiry: support@theufirst.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200416/2778692-1

 

SOURCE Ufirst Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 41.23
10.42 %
UBS Group 9.27
4.58 %
LafargeHolcim 37.00
3.90 %
CS Group 7.93
3.88 %
The Swatch Grp 198.55
2.98 %
Sika 160.55
1.13 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
0.86 %
Givaudan 3’214.00
0.12 %
Lonza Grp 407.70
-0.27 %
Swisscom 517.60
-0.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
17.04.20
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Spiel
17.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Vor neuer Aufwärtswelle? / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte warnt: Die Krise ist noch nicht überstanden
Laut Goldman Sachs-Analysten dürften die US-Aktien ihre Talfahrt nicht weiter fortsetzen
Corona-Pandemie: Kann die Krise den Goldpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla beteiligt sich an Pilotprojekt zu Blockchain-Anwendung
Experte empfiehlt US-Regierung in Sachen Boeing auf Strategie von Buffett zu setzen
KW 16: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Darum sinkt der Euro zum Franken - EUR/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Roche-Diagnostics arbeitet an Test zum Nachweis von Corona-Antikörpern - Roche-Aktie im Aufwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Auch an der Wall Street waren Kursaufschläge zu verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB