Korean premium nail brand 'Lupin' to release first in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SEOUL, South Korea, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SJ nail (CEO Lee Don-jin), a leading Korean beauty company known for its premium nail brand 'Lupin' and distribution brand '1004nail', said it will participate in the Cosmobeaute Malaysia 2019 at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from July 15-18. This is the first time SJ Nail and Nail brand Lupin have participated in a local fair in Malaysia.

"The competitiveness of the nail brand Lupin is hygiene and safety," said SJ nail CEO Lee Don-jin. "The fact that the product's stability has been verified through various line-up products that reflect consumer trends and certification at home and abroad is the key to Lupin's popularity abroad," he added.

SJ Nail is planning to unveil a new RUBBING FOOT foot care kit in Cosmobeaute Malaysia.

The Lupine RUBBING FOOT care kit consists of four items: a softener, a heal balm for foot moisturizing, four footpatches to help soften the skin, and a Lupine footscraper.

"The RUBBING FOOT Care Kit is designed to be more hygienic and effective in removing the dead skin on the foot using a dedicated patch that helps soften the foot dead skin," an SJ nail official emphasized. It can be more effective in removing exfoliation by covering and softening the dead skin area with a dedicated patch, rather than applying the dead skin softener directly to the surface of the dead skin. Also, unlike a blade con cutter, lupine footscrapers use double-sided pads to remove dead skin cells safely without damaging the feet.

In addition to the Lupin RUBBING FOOT carekit, SJ Nail will also unveil 10 types of new Lupin oil pens released last month, gel nail stickers and nail-multi sterilizers that have been steadily gaining popularity at overseas fairs in Malaysia.

SJ Nail said SJ nail booth, located at Cosmobeaute Malaysia 2019, is a venue where people can share a great deal of information, and the hope is that many Malaysian beauty officials will visit. SJ Nail also plans to utilize the fair to consult buyers and recruit Malaysian distributors.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190705/2516865-1

SOURCE SJ Nail