Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’414 -0.5%  SPI 18’528 -0.4%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 25’297 -0.2%  Euro 0.9315 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’029 -0.2%  Gold 4’595 -0.5%  Bitcoin 76’607 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8026 -0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526McDonald's950605Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Novartis-Aktie: Ianalumab bekommt Breakthrough-Status in den USA
Elon Musk fordert Rekordsumme: Microsoft-Aktie und OpenAI im Visier der Justiz
UBS-Aktie: Geplante Fusion von drei Immobilienfonds überwindet eine Hürde
Konfrontationskurs nach dem 6. Januar: Trump geht juristisch gegen JPMorgan Chase vor
Alphabet-Aktie: Berufung gegen Google-Urteil und 4-Billionen-Meilenstein
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
19.01.2026 00:00:55

Korean Investors May Lock In Gains On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in 11 straight sessions, accelerating more than 610 points or 13.9 percent in that span. Now at another fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 4,840-point plateau although it is overdue for profit taking on Monday.

The global forecast is soft amidst ambiguity over the outlook for interest rates and ongoing geopolitical issues. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher again on Friday following gains from the technology stocks, weakness from the industrials and mixed performances from the financials and chemicals.

For the day, the index advanced 43.19 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 4,840.74 after trading between 4,797.75 and 4,855.61. Volume was 701.2 million shares worth 26.6 trillion won. There were 504 decliners and 373 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.25 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.61 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.21 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 3.47 percent, Samsung SDI dropped 0.86 percent, LG Electronics soared 4.68 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.93 percent, Naver sank 0.81 percent, LG Chem shed 0.77 percent, Lotte Chemical vaulted 1.23 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 2.04 percent, POSCO Holdings plummeted 5.69 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.73 percent, KEPCO strengthened 1.67 percent, Hyundai Mobis plunged 4.33 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 2.13 percent and Kia Motors slumped 0.92 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher on Friday but quickly faded, hugging both sides of the line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 83.07 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 49,359.33, while the NASDAQ slipped 14.61 points or 0.06 percent to close at 23,515.39 and the S&P 500 fell 4.46 points or 0.06 percent to end at 6,940.01. For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent, the S&P dipped 0.4 percent and the Dow eased 0.03 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street followed remarks from President Donald Trump suggesting National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett may not be his choice to become the next Federal Reserve chair.

Hassett had been seen as the frontrunner to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term expires in May, but predictions now show former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh has surged into the lead following Trump's remarks - causing some uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

Trump's threats to take control of Greenland continue to attract attention, with the president suggesting he may impose tariffs on countries that don't go along with his plans for the territory.

Crude oil moved higher on Friday as traders weighed the continuing risks after reports that the U.S. is consolidating its forces in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $0.40 or 0.68 percent at $59.59 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

16.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Moderna, Pfizer
16.01.26 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
16.01.26 SMI bleibt im Rekord-Modus
16.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Geht die Rally weiter?
15.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Givaudan SA, VAT Group AG, Lonza Group AG, Amrize Ltd
15.01.26 Ausblick auf das Börsenjahr 2026: Wo die Fäden zusammenlaufen
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’939.04 19.53 S80BSU
Short 14’217.44 13.89 SQ3B6U
Short 14’756.20 8.87 BRWSBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’413.59 16.01.2026 17:31:52
Long 12’819.60 19.53 SSQBNU
Long 12’518.27 13.61 SXTBSU
Long 12’003.39 8.98 SKIBKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
UBS-Aktie schliesslich schwächer: Erste Genehmigung für nationale Bankenlizenz in den USA erhalten
Super Micro Computer Aktie News: Super Micro Computer verteuert sich am Abend kräftig
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktienmarkt 2026: S&P 500 könnte Anleger trotz starker Vorjahre positiv überraschen
Dezember 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
RWE-Aktie: Bernstein Research gibt Outperform-Bewertung bekannt
Top-IPOs 2026: Sechs Unternehmen mit Aussicht auf Rekordbörsengänge

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:26 Kiews Oberbefehlshaber Syrskyj kündigt neue Offensive an
21:54 Starmer telefoniert mit Trump: Zölle gegen Verbündete 'falsch'
21:52 Prognosen: Erfolg für Rechtspopulist bei Wahl in Portugal
21:34 ROUNDUP: EU organisiert wegen Trumps Zoll-Drohungen Sondergipfel
21:30 EU organisiert wegen Trumps Zoll-Drohungen Sondergipfel
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:14 USA begründen Grönland-Vorgehen: wollen Konflikt vermeiden
20:14 Schah-Sohn Pahlavi kündigt Rückkehr in den Iran an
20:04 WOCHENAUSBLICK 2: US-Zolldrohungen könnten Dax-Rekordfahrt vorerst stoppen
19:59 ROUNDUP 3: EU berät über Konter nach Trumps Zoll-Drohung