Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’502 0.3%  SPI 18’609 0.4%  Dow 49’150 -0.1%  DAX 25’266 -0.1%  Euro 0.9323 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’026 0.3%  Gold 4’605 -0.5%  Bitcoin 77’397 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8015 0.2%  Öl 64.4 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Vormittag
Heidelberg Materials-Analyse: Bernstein Research stuft Aktie mit Market-Perform ein
Bernstein Research veröffentlicht Bewertung: ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie mit Market-Perform
Holcim-Analyse: Bernstein Research stuft Aktie mit Outperform ein
Richemont-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Deutliche Umsatzsteigerung im Weihnachtsquartal
Suche...
eToro entdecken
15.01.2026 09:48:04

Korean Airlines Q4 Net Income Climbs, Pre-tax Income Down Amid Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Korean Air lines Co., Ltd. (003490.KS) reported Thursday higher net income in its fourth quarter, but pre-tax income declined from last year, despite higher revenues.

Net income climbed 32.4 percent to 284.0 billion Korean won from last year's 251.6 billion won. The company noted that profitability improved by the golden holiday week in October and demand boom in short-haul routes. The results reflected positive effect of Visa-Free policy in China and winter peak season in Japan.

Meanwhile, income before tax fell 18.4 percent to 331.4 billion won from 349.8 billion won a year ago.

Operating income dropped 5.1 percent year-over-year to 413.1 billion won, and operating margin dropped to 9.1 percent from 10.8 percent a year ago.

Revenue, however, climbed 13 percent to 4.55 trillion won from 4.03 trillion won in the prior year.

Passenger traffic grew 9.1 percent to 2.59 trillion won and Cargo traffic increased 2.9 percent to 1.23 trillion won.

Going ahead, the company stated that in 2026 cargo business market remains uncertain due to spread of protectionism and global economic growth slowdown. Uncertainties are still remaining even though tariff risks decreased by US-China trade agreement, the firm noted.

Korean Air added that it proactively forecasts demand increase in first quarter holiday season, Lunar New Year.

In Korea, the shares were losing around 0.43 percent to tradet at 23,000 won.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

09:29 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
07:06 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Schwächer nach dem Rekordhoch
14.01.26 US-Banken eröffnen die Gewinnsaison für Q4 2025
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’089.92 19.51 SWUB0U
Short 14’290.18 13.88 S49BHU
Short 14’923.15 8.80 S43BWU
SMI-Kurs: 13’502.23 15.01.2026 09:44:50
Long 12’957.18 19.10 SCVBNU
Long 12’670.34 13.60 SCTBIU
Long 12’128.49 8.86 SZEBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Gericht veurteilt Credit Suisse zu hoher Zahlung an Ex-Mitarbeiterin
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Bayer ein
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy
Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Moderna-Aktie zieht an: Kombi-Impfstoff für COVID-19 und Grippe ab 2027 angekündigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nestlé-Aktie letztlich in Grün: CEO entschuldigt sich in Videobotschaft für Rückruf von Babynahrung
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung mit Underweight
SMI nach Rekord letztlich höher -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher -- Nikkei erstmals über 54'000-Punkte-Marke

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
09:56 Iran: Flüge finden regulär statt
09:54 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax nach kleinem Rücksetzer stabil
09:34 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax nach kleinem Rücksetzer stabil
09:26 ROUNDUP: Verletzter bei erneutem Schussvorfall in Minneapolis
09:16 OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co. / Krombacher Gruppe erzielt trotz ...
09:15 WDH: Weinkonsum in Deutschland erneut gesunken
09:13 Chiphersteller TSMC übertrifft Erwartungen - KI-Boom treibt Gewinne
09:12 Minister: Unkomplizierte Lösung für Fleisch-Logos in Speisekarten
09:12 Warum der Euro zum Dollar nachgibt
09:04 Aktien Asien: Verhaltene Entwicklung trotz guter TSMC-Zahlen