Rara Terra Minerals Aktie
09.11.2023 01:23:00

Korean Air now using RTX to improve predictive maintenance

Collins Aerospace Ascentia® tool to be installed on 787 Fleet 

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), announced today that Korean Air will use Collins Aerospace's Ascentia® Prognostic and Health Management (PHM) solution on its growing Boeing 787 fleet.

Jonghoon Oh, Korean Air, and Clotilde Enel-Rehel, Collins Aerospace, signed the agreement to equip Korean Air’s Boeing 787 fleet with Ascentia® on November 8th in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

"Ascentia's ability to monitor the health of a wide variety of components on our Boeing 787 fleet will help us improve reliability by predicting potential issues before they occur," said Jonghoon Oh, General Manager - Predictive Maintenance Team, Korean Air. "By tailoring Ascentia to our specific requirements, it will further improve our predictive and preventative maintenance operations, giving our passengers an even more reliable travel experience."

The cloud-based solution uses advanced data analytics and machine learning algorithms to help airlines improve maintenance operations and increase aircraft reliability. Analyzing flight data and maintenance records in real-time allows Ascentia to help predict potential maintenance issues and provide recommendations for corrective actions, improving aircraft availability and reducing unscheduled downtime.

"Ascentia is designed to help airlines improve their customers' experience," said Clotilde Enel-Rehel, executive director for Customer Programs at Collins Aerospace. "Our data-driven solution will provide Korean Air with predictive maintenance recommendations to optimize their schedule and improve their operational efficiency."

Collins Aerospace's Ascentia solution is currently in use by several major airlines around the world. Equipping KAL's Boeing 787 fleet with Ascentia represents a significant milestone as Collins Aerospace expands its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About Raytheon Technologies

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 50 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019, pre-COVID. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 120 cities in 43 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 156 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees.

Korean Air's outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service has widely been recognized. The airline has been granted numerous awards including a 5-star airline rating from Skytrax as well as Air Transport World's Airline of the Year and Cargo Operator of the Year awards.

Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com, Korean Air Newsroom, facebook.com/KoreanAir, instagram.com/KoreanAirworld and Twitter@KoreanAir_KE.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korean-air-now-using-rtx-to-improve-predictive-maintenance-301982512.html

SOURCE RTX

