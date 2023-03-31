SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'547 0.7%  Dow 33'274 1.3%  DAX 15'629 0.7%  Euro 0.9985 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.7%  Gold 1'970 -0.4%  Bitcoin 26'094 1.9%  Dollar 0.9151 0.0%  Öl 79.7 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Rohstoffe im März 2023: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Krypto-Gaming erklärt: Diese Optionen bieten sich für Anleger
US-Verkehrsminister sieht Autopilot von Tesla kritisch - Lob für Fortschritt bei E-Ladestationen in den USA
KW 13: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Kultinvestorin Cathie Wood: Bitcoin-Rally inmitten der Bankturbulenzen wird das Interesse institutioneller Investoren wecken
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Kore Nutrition Aktie [Valor: 4944430 / ISIN: US50062A1079]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.04.2023 01:30:00

KORE Provides Additional Details Relating to Anticipated Filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2022

ATLANTA, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("CaaS"), today announced additional details relating to the anticipated filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2022 (the "10-K"). On March 17, 2023, KORE filed a Form 12b-25 to provide notice that the Company was unable to file the 10-K on or prior to the March 16, 2023 due date and that the Company anticipated filing the 10-K on or prior to fifteen days after such due date. 

KORE is now trading on the NYSE under ticker symbol KORE (PRNewsfoto/KORE Wireless)

In the 12b-25, KORE reported that in the process of preparing the Company's fiscal year 2022 financial statements, management discovered misstatements related to various items, including certain current and deferred income tax liabilities and (benefits) in various foreign jurisdictions that relate to prior periods. The Company expects that such misstatements will result in a revision of the prior period financial statements that will be reported in the 10-K. However, the Company and the Company's independent registered public accounting firm have not yet completed all necessary procedures and processes relating to the 10-K. 

The Company confirms that there are no changes in the revenue or adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and the year ending 2022, all as reported in a press release, "KORE Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Provides Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance of $300 to $310 Million, Representing Year-Over-Year Growth of 12% to 15%," issued by the Company on March 27, 2023. Further, the delay in filing the 10-K is not due to any disagreement with the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

The Company will file the 10-K as soon as practicable, expected no later than April 7, 2023.

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's expectation regarding the timing of the filing of the 10-K and the expectation of the effect of misstatements in prior financial periods are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual timing of the filing and the effect of the misstatements may differ significantly from the Company's expectation due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company and its independent auditors' inability to complete the work required to file the Annual Report in the anticipated time frame.

Contacts
KORE Investor Contact:
Charley Brady
Vice President, Investor Relations
cbrady@korewireless.com
+1-678-392-2335

Investor Contact:
Matt Glover, Alex Thompson
Gateway Group, Inc.
KORE@gatewayir.com 
+1-949-574-3860

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kore-provides-additional-details-relating-to-anticipated-filing-of-its-annual-report-on-form-10-k-for-fiscal-year-2022-301787516.html

SOURCE KORE Wireless

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Kore Nutrition Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kore Nutrition Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Die Bankenthematik beschäftigt weiter die Märkte. Wie ist die Einschätzung von Trader, Investor, Finanzinfluencer und YouTuber Lars @ErichsenGeld dazu und worauf achtet Lars Erichsen selbst in der aktuellen Marktlage?
Diese Fragen heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
31.03.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 31.03.2023
31.03.23 SMI holt sich die 11.000er-Marke zurück
31.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation und Zinsen als ständige Begleiter
31.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Hält die Serie?
30.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
30.03.23 Vontobel: derimail - Callable Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Richemont mit 5.00% p.a. und tiefem Bezugspreis von 65%
30.03.23 Lars Erichsen: Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'543.02 19.15 I7SSMU
Short 11'757.80 13.89 YSSM7U
Short 12'209.96 8.89 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'106.24 31.03.2023 17:31:49
Long 10'630.43 19.15 XESSMU
Long 10'379.24 13.07 A7SSMU
Long 9'962.73 8.89 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sinkende Leitzinsen - welche Bedeutung hat das für die Planung der Immobilienfinanzierung?
ABB-Aktie in Grün: ABB startet angekündigten Aktienrückkauf Anfang April
Darum gibt der Euro nach - zu Franken und US-Dollar
Goldpreis auf dem Weg zum höchsten Wochengewinn seit 2020
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
CS-Übernahme durch UBS: Wie Justizministerin Baume-Schneider die Anwendung des Notrechts bei der Credit Suisse rechtfertigt
Schweizer Aktienmarkt mit positivem Quartalsabschluss: SMI zum Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone -- DAX vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- US-Börsen und Asiens Märkte schliessen mit Zuschlägen
Diese Aktien locken Anleger 2023 mit attraktiven Dividendenrenditen
Leonteq-Aktie gewinnt: Leonteq erwartet technologische Verbindung zu Plattform mit Raiffeisen im Mai - Leonteq-Aktionäre lehnen Einführung von Kapitalband ab
UBS-Aktie steigt: Auch die UBS hat die Sparzinsen angehoben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.