VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - KORE Mining Ltd. ("KORE" or the "Company") (TSXV: KORE) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders held on October 10, 2019 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders elected Brendan Cahill, James Hynes, Robert (Don) MacDonald, Harry Pokrandt, Adrian Rothwell and Scott Trebilcock as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year. All motions, including the Company's stock option plan and appointment of the Company's auditors, were passed with over 51% of the shares represented in person or by proxy, showing strong support from voting shareholders.

About KORE

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of advanced gold exploration and development assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is supported by strategic investors Eric Sprott and Macquarie Bank who, together with the management and Board own 66% of the basic shares outstanding.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kore-mining-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-300937113.html

SOURCE Kore Mining