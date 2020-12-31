SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 25’786 1.5%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
31.12.2020 23:30:00

Kore Mining Announces Grant of Annual Incentive Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 248,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"), in accordance with the Omnibus Plan approved by shareholders on October 9, 2020, to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company, and vest in tranches over various dates commencing December 2021 through December 2023 and are valid for a term of three years. The grant remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

KORE Mining Ltd (CNW Group/Kore Mining)

About KORE Mining
KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of advanced gold exploration and development assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott who has a total ownership of 26%. KORE management and Board are aligned with shareholders, owning an additional 38% of the basic shares outstanding. KORE is actively developing its Imperial Gold project and is aggressively exploring across its portfolio of assets.

Further information about KORE and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting us at info@koremining.com or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

On behalf of KORE Mining Ltd
"Scott Trebilcock"
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kore-mining-announces-grant-of-annual-incentive-awards-301199760.html

SOURCE Kore Mining

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:30
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
09:00
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
Relief schliesst Rekrutierung für Corona-Mittel ab - Aktien letztlich deutlich tiefer
Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Bitcoin markiert neuen Rekord und nimmt Kurs auf 30'000 US-Dollar
Goldpreis: Das sind die Analysten-Schätzungen für 2021
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über Marke von 29'000 Dollar
Swiss stockt Pilotenlöhne auch oberhalb der Kurzarbeitsgrenze auf
Katar investiert 125 Millionen Dollar in Siemens-Joint-Venture Fluence
Darum legen Euro und Franken zum US-Dollar zu
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit