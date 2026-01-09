Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.01.2026 14:25:13

Koppers Holdings Announces Retirement Of CFO Jimmi Sue Smith, Bradley Pearce To Be Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP), Friday announced the retirement of Jimmi Sue Smith from her position as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Board has selected Chief Accounting Officer Bradley Pearce to act as interim CFO, in addition to her current role, while an external search is underway to identify a permanent successor.

Prior to joining Koppers, Pearce held finance and treasury-related roles in the private sector as well as working with U.S. multinational companies during his time in public accounting.

Speaking about Smith, Chief Executive Officer Leroy Ball said, "In addition to successfully optimizing the company's capital structure, she also spearheaded the effort to increase our emphasis on free cash flow improvement, resulting in more dollars being returned to shareholders in the last two years than at any point in company history."

KOP closed at $27.62, up 2.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.