Koppers Announces New Leadership Appointments

PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), today announced new leadership appointments to support the company's growth strategy and further increase its talent bench strength.

Lance Hyde has been named Director, Global Inclusion and Diversity, effective March 2, 2020. In this newly created role, he will be focused on leading the company's inclusion and diversity efforts aimed at supporting Koppers strategy to be an employer of choice. He will also chair the company's inclusion and diversity committee, which will help to ensure that all employees feel heard and valued to harness the full power of an engaged workforce.

Jimmi Sue Smith has been named Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, effective February 24, 2020. In her role, she will oversee the company's global treasury operations, public debt financings, and commercial and credit relationships, including rating agencies. In addition, she will lead the company's debt reduction and capital allocation strategies to reduce financial leverage and risk.

Koppers President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy M. Ball said, "As long-tenured employees retire, we have an opportunity to capture ideas and insights from new team members to improve the performance and overall success of our company. I am excited to have these talented individuals join our team. Lance's experience will serve us well as we look to capitalize on the strategic advantage of furthering a culture that values everyone. Jimmi Sue has distinguished herself as a financial leader with relentless focus and a drive to get things done. She will be instrumental in continuing to optimize our treasury operations and strengthen our balance sheet."

Mr. Hyde brings extensive professional and leadership experience. For more than a decade, he has held positions of increasing responsibility at various publicly owned corporations and consulting firms, including fourteen years in diversity focused roles. In 2019, he received the Supplier Diversity Professional of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Mr. Hyde graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, Hayward, and completed his Master of Business Administration in Applied Business from Waynesburg University.

Ms. Smith most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of a publicly held energy company and brings wide-ranging financial leadership experience to Koppers. She started her career as a public accounting professional at a Big 4 accounting firm and subsequently served in various financial controller and accounting management roles at manufacturing companies in the Pittsburgh region. Ms. Smith earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an Accounting concentration from West Virginia University, and received a law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com. Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Michael J. Zugay at 412 227 2231 or Quynh McGuire at 412 227 2049.

For Information: Michael J. Zugay, Chief Financial Officer

412 227 2231

ZugayMJ@koppers.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-announces-new-leadership-appointments-301015804.html

SOURCE Koppers