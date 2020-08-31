Kopin Announces New Medical Video Goggles Win

Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of transmissive and reflective active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays and display subassemblies for military, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced that its BDM® WVGA LCD module and A912 Driver IC have been chosen by Medisim Ltd. for its BinoVision™ goggles.

Medisim Ltd., based in Israel, developed the novel and patented product - BinoVision™, aiming to treat Amblyopia (Lazy Eye). The binocular head-mounted video goggle connects to most streaming video sources (computer, TV, game console, etc.) and uses the content (movies, cartoons, games, music videos, TV shows) to enable brain stimulation. BinoVision™ is content agnostic, so compliance is high. A published clinical study results of the technology showed that dichoptic stimulation of the visual system can significantly improve visual function in just 4 weeks. A feasibility study at Indiana University suggested BinoVision™ goggles, with some modifications, may also be used in the future for glaucoma. In a published study, the technology demonstrated increasing ocular blood flow and retinal perfusion both in glaucoma patients and healthy subjects.

"Kopin’s knowledge of microdisplays and optical modules was very apparent to us during our process of selecting a near-to-eye LCD,” said Ilan Vadai, CEO, Medisim Ltd. "Kopin’s WVGA module and A912 ASIC were key components necessary to bring BinoVision™ to fruition. Kopin’s displays provide a high level of brightness - a key requirement for our application. In addition, with the displays and optics precisely aligned and securely packaged in a binocular module, the ease of integration was unmatched.”

"We are delighted that Medisim Ltd. has selected our products for its BinoVision™ goggles, and want to congratulate them on their success,” said Greg Truman, Head of Industrial and Enterprise Displays, Kopin. "We are excited by the increased interest in our microdisplays for medical products and believe a variety of applications such as surgical, procedural, ophthalmic and others can benefit from the integration of our near-to-eye microdisplays.”

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin and its subsidiaries offer a variety of industry leading microdisplay product lines, including LCD, OLED and FLCoS displays. Kopin’s BDM-WVGA (LCD) delivers a large (42?-diagonal size viewed at 6.5-foot distance), crisp image. The lightweight (16g), compact binocular display module integrates two 16: 9 widescreen CyberDisplay® WVGA LVD (854x480 resolution) color filter displays, LED backlights and a pair of pre-aligned high-quality lenses (30 degree field of view) into plastic housing. The BDM-WVGA is driven by Kopin’s A912 controller IC. The BDM-WVGA is a drop in solution, meant to speed up eyewear development and enable OEMs to design-in products quickly and efficiently.

Kopin, CyberDisplay and BDM are registered trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About Medisim Ltd.

Medisim Ltd. is a developer and manufacturer of innovative diagnostic medical devices. Founded in 1995, Medisim's headquarters and manufacturing plant are based in Israel, with subsidiaries in the USA and Hong Kong. As an R&D centric company, continually allocating substantial resources into developing innovative, cost-efficient and highly scalable medical solutions, Medisim is proud of its innovative spirit and contribution to enhancing peoples’ health. For more information, please visit Medisim website at: http://www.medisim.co.il

