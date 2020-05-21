Konstantinos Spetsaris Joins Analytic Partners as Senior Vice President

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, the global leader in analytics, recently announced that it has named Konstantinos Spetsaris as Senior Vice President (SVP).

Based in the New York City office, Spetsaris will be responsible for delivering and consulting global clients on the best possible measurement and analytic strategies for their needs across international markets, as well as product optimization.

Spetsaris brings more than 20 years of industry specific expertise in marketing analytics and consulting including marketing mix modeling, multi-touch attribution, pricing and promotion analytics, and other custom approaches. He has held senior positions at analytics firms including (m)PHASIZE, where he acted as Managing Partner leading the Client Insights & Analytics department, and Nielsen, as SVP leading global analytics engagement. He has also held roles at The Modeling Group and MMA (Marketing Management Analytics). Spetsaris' main areas of interest are capability adoption, product innovation and process efficiency.

"Konstantinos possesses the vast industry experience and knowledge needed to think deeply about analytics and achieve our mission of turning data into expertise for our clients on a global level," said Nancy Smith, President and CEO, Analytic Partners. "He has worked with some of the biggest consumer brands in the world, and we are proud to welcome him to the Analytic Partners."

"Marketing decision-making is heavily based on data analysis and modeling, which in turn depends on accuracy and quality. Analytic Partners is at the forefront of providing brands around the world with innovative, reliable and high-quality solutions. That commitment to international excellence is one of the many reasons I am excited to join the team," said Konstantinos Spetsaris, SVP, Analytic Partners.

Spetsaris has a master's degree from the University of Connecticut in political economy and quantitative methods.

