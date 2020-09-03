Kong Capital LLC Hires Principal to Pursue Unique Acquisition Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Koster brings 29 years of bond trading expertise to the team and will be a critical component in successfully executing the firm's unique investment strategy. In his role, Koster will be responsible for leading the bond trading portion of the multifaceted acquisition strategy.

Prior to joining Kong Capital, Koster served as Managing Director & Head of Sales at GMP Securities. There, he built strong, long-term revenue and growth performance by developing trusted client relationships in North America and Europe. He participated in the creation and performance of the Debt New Issue Committee which provided credit quality analysis, pricing, rates, terms and market support for GMP bankers. Mr. Koster successfully grew the business in highly competitive markets, many times competing against some of the world's largest banks.

"I am truly looking forward to joining the team and bringing my years of bond experience to this unprecedented approach to real estate," says Koster. "I know what it takes to build a company from the ground up and look forward to playing a role in the growth and success of Kong Capital."

Mr. Koster's career began at Miller Tabak Roberts where he successfully created a trading desk business from scratch which he grew to be an integral part of a trading firm encompassing high yield, convertible, distressed and emerging market debt and was eventually purchased by GMP Securities.

"Our post-COVID Senior Housing strategy requires a rare combination of expertise and personalities in order to achieve success," says Coe Schlicher, Kong Capital CEO and Founder. "Finding Jeremy's specific skill set, successful track record and entrepreneurial demeanor made his addition to the team a great fit."

About Kong Capital

Kong Capital is an Austin, Texas based real estate private equity firm focused exclusively on strategic investment opportunities in the growing Senior Housing sector.

