03.09.2020 22:18:00

Kong Capital LLC Hires Principal to Pursue Unique Acquisition Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Koster brings 29 years of bond trading expertise to the team and will be a critical component in successfully executing the firm's unique investment strategy.  In his role, Koster will be responsible for leading the bond trading portion of the multifaceted acquisition strategy.

Prior to joining Kong Capital, Koster served as Managing Director & Head of Sales at GMP Securities. There, he built strong, long-term revenue and growth performance by developing trusted client relationships in North America and Europe. He participated in the creation and performance of the Debt New Issue Committee which provided credit quality analysis, pricing, rates, terms and market support for GMP bankers. Mr. Koster successfully grew the business in highly competitive markets, many times competing against some of the world's largest banks.

"I am truly looking forward to joining the team and bringing my years of bond experience to this unprecedented approach to real estate," says Koster. "I know what it takes to build a company from the ground up and look forward to playing a role in the growth and success of Kong Capital."

Mr. Koster's career began at Miller Tabak Roberts where he successfully created a trading desk business from scratch which he grew to be an integral part of a trading firm encompassing high yield, convertible, distressed and emerging market debt and was eventually purchased by GMP Securities.

"Our post-COVID Senior Housing strategy requires a rare combination of expertise and personalities in order to achieve success," says Coe Schlicher, Kong Capital CEO and Founder. "Finding Jeremy's specific skill set, successful track record and entrepreneurial demeanor made his addition to the team a great fit."

About Kong Capital

Kong Capital is an Austin, Texas based real estate private equity firm focused exclusively on strategic investment opportunities in the growing Senior Housing sector.

Press Contact:

Xio Goss
512-944-5784
https://kongcap.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kong-capital-llc-hires-principal-to-pursue-unique-acquisition-strategy-301124161.html

SOURCE Kong Capital

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 199.30
1.58 %
CS Group 10.08
0.75 %
Adecco Group 47.85
0.31 %
CieFinRichemont 61.96
0.03 %
Swiss Re 74.50
-0.16 %
LafargeHolcim 42.36
-2.49 %
Geberit 512.80
-2.92 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
-3.38 %
Alcon 50.88
-3.64 %
Sika 211.70
-3.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:30
CME SPAN 2 – Framework, Components, and Methodology
13:19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf S&P 500 Index
12:00
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
09:45
Vontobel: derimail - 19.00%(CHF) / 20.25%(USD) auf Apple, Tesla mit 50% Barriere
09:14
SMI erhöht die Schlagzahl
08:16
Weekly-Hits: Deutschland – Dynamische Entwicklungen / Cloud Computing – Zusatzschub für Megatrend / Rohstoffmonitor – August 2020
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street beendet den Handel tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla gewinnt kräftig
Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen -- Nikkei schlussendlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Wie die US-Präsidentschaftswahl ausgehen und welche Folgen das Ergebnis haben könnte
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck gerät
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche will Corona-Schnelltest noch im September herausbringen
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken
Schweizer Penny-Stocks: Hohe Chancen oder unkalkulierbare Risiken?
Warum eine Warnung Warren Buffetts aus dem Jahre 2000 heute ebenso relevant ist
Generation Z: So nutzen die jungen Schweizer Social Media

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet den Handel tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag kräftige Verluste verbucht. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es nach klaren Kursgewinnen doch noch zu Abgaben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschte am Donnerstag keine Einigkeit.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB