Konecranes reinforces lifting leadership with 3 new launches

Launches include innovative new S-series, which uses synthetic rope and delivers greater lifting performance and longer-lasting use

S- and M-series cranes will offer real-time data and insight via the yourKONECRANES customer portal to improve usage visibility and help anticipate maintenance needs

Launches show the power of Konecranes’ expanded portfolio following the MHPS acquisition

Konecranes today launched three new lifting products that refresh and reinforce its industry-leading portfolio, targeting existing and new industrial customers in segments including general manufacturing, automotive and various process industries. Sales of the new products are expected to begin already this month.



"Today’s launches reflect the strength and depth of our expanded portfolio following the MHPS acquisition, as well as our continued momentum in streamlining the number of product platforms we have, and they will bolster our market leadership in the years to come,” said Konecranes President and CEO Panu Routila.



"I’m especially proud of the innovative S-series crane, which sets us apart from the competition and has attracted strong interest from customers across a number of industries,” Routila added.



The S-, C- and M-series represent the next generation of Konecranes’ three existing industry benchmarks, bringing new technology and innovation to areas including motor drives, rope, reeving systems , and clutches and brakes to deliver safer equipment that performs better, lasts longer and delivers greater operational savings.



The new products also underscore Konecranes’ technology leadership. All new S- and M-series cranes will be equipped with sensors and the capability to collect and send data. Every customer purchasing an S- or M-series crane will have access to the yourKONECRANES portal, the digital service for operators, technicians and management that lets customers take full advantage of their crane. Konecranes has a total of 20 patents either awarded or pending for the three new series of products.



These capabilities reflect Konecranes’ investment in the growing opportunities of data. The company has established a data science laboratory in Lyon, France , as part of its continuing drive to digitalize products, services, and operations. Konecranes has 21,500 connected cranes across the world and digital lifecycle records from over 1.1 million customer assets.



The products announced today, with their improved component design and materials, also support Konecranes’ goal to significantly decrease the environmental impact of its products throughout their life span. A strong focus on component durability and predictive maintenance reflects the company’s commitment to the circular economy by helping customers achieve the highest lifecycle value of their equipment.



KONECRANES S-SERIES

When it comes to overhead cranes, the Konecranes CXT crane has long been the industry standard. The S-series crane sets the new benchmark with innovative standard features like variable speed control for all movements and Adaptive Speed Range, which adjusts the maximum lifting speed to the weight of the load for safer and more productive use; new synthetic rope with a revolutionary reeving arrangement that reduces wheel load impact by up to 45%; and Konecranes Smart Features like Follow Me, Hook Centering and Snag Prevention that improve operational safety. The S-series will also come with access to the yourKONECRANES customer portal and value-adding digital services like TRUCONNECT, Konecranes’ leading crane usage and operating data platform.



KONECRANES M-SERIES

The M-series crane is heavy lifting redefined, having the most compact and modular big heavy-duty winch from Konecranes. With high-performing and reliable Core of Lifting components and modular design, it can easily be configured to fulfill the needs of various production processes. A rethink of the winch’s component layout and machinery support system also eliminate component alignment errors that can be found in traditional winches. Smart Features and state-of-the-art user interfaces such as Remote Operating Station are available to increase productivity and safety of use.



KONECRANES C-SERIES ELECTRIC CHAIN HOIST

The new C-series is Konecranes’ most advanced electrical chain hoist to date. Built with the toughness, precision and reliability of Core of Lifting components, the hoist now boasts a redesigned motor cooling system that offers up to 50% longer runtime versus the previous generation, and a brake that is built for over a million operations. Safety features like operating limit switch and safety clutch have been enhanced for better performance and reliability.



For more information on the new products, please visit our launch page .



Glossary

For explanations of the product parts and terminology found in this release, please visit https://www.konecranes.com/resources/overhead-crane-terminology



Further information:

Marko Tulokas, Senior Vice President, Industrial Cranes

Email: Marko.tulokas@konecranes.com



Laura Hult-Mäkinen, Communications Manager, Industrial Equipment

Email: laura.hult-makinen@konecranes.com

Further information for investors and analysts:

Eero Tuulos, Vice President Investor Relations, Konecranes

Email: eero.tuulos@konecranes.com or phone: +358204272050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2018, Group sales totaled EUR 3.16 billion. The Group has 16,100 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

