KONE wins order for Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide KONE elevators for Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, N.C.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' new conference center and resort will have more than 700 hotel rooms in a 19-story tower, that also includes 83,000 square feet of conference space. The facility includes retail and dining, a pool and fitness center and a 2,000-space parking garage. Whiting-Turner is the awarded general contractor for the project.

KONE solutions at the Cherokee casino include 16 KONE elevators. Elevator installation is planned to start in August, with substantial project completion expected in 2021.

"The reliable, smart building solutions KONE provides are a perfect match for this high-profile project," says Larry Wash, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "KONE elevators deliver a superior customer experience and exceptional energy efficiency, all of which are essential to smooth people flow in hotels and resorts."

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

