21.08.2021 02:12:00

KONE announces Anthony Beckley leader of Americas Finance

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is pleased to announce that Anthony Beckley has joined the organization as Senior Vice President - Finance, Americas and is a member of KONE's Global Finance Leadership Team. In his new role Beckley will lead the Americas Finance organization across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Anthony Beckley, SVP Finance - KONE Americas

Beckley brings more than 20 years of financial experience to KONE, including full profit & loss and general management responsibilities, and proven financial transformation leadership. He's worked across complex industrial companies and brings extensive global experience, including working in China, Morocco and five years in Mexico.

Beckley holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Hampton University, a Master of Business Administration from Ohio State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I'm excited to welcome Anthony to our KONE family," says Ken Schmid, Executive Vice President for KONE Americas. "His rich experience driving financial success across global organizations makes him an incredibly valuable member to our team, and we're thrilled to have him on board."

Beckley is based at the KONE Americas Headquarters in Lisle, IL, and reports directly to Ken Schmid. For more information please visit KONE.us.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

KONE Logo. (PRNewsFoto/KONE Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kone-announces-anthony-beckley-leader-of-americas-finance-301360051.html

SOURCE KONE

﻿

