KONE Americas announces new leadership to drive diversity, equity and inclusion

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today announced Renia Coleman has joined the organization as Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) for KONE Americas. In this role, she will oversee, guide and drive a culture of inclusion, belonging and diversity promotion across the organization. She will also develop and drive key partnerships internally and externally.

"We are thrilled to have Renia bring her deep experience in diversity and inclusion to KONE Americas," says Ken Schmid, Executive Vice President of KONE Americas. "I have full confidence in her ability to empower our company to embrace change and continue to drive a culture where everyone feels comfortable, informed, welcomed and valued, and ultimately, considers KONE to be their employer of choice."

Coleman brings more than 15 years of leadership experience to KONE Americas, including expertise in core human resource disciplines of inclusion strategy, talent management, recruitment, change and transformational leadership, along with advanced knowledge of human capital and people strategies.

"I have been impressed by KONE's leadership and commitment to continuing to adapt to current environments and drive a culture of inclusion," says Coleman. "I'm excited to collaborate with employees at all levels. Working together, we will take the KONE reputation to a heightened level in the industry, further establishing KONE as a great place to work."

"I'm excited to have Renia on board," said Nicole Manzo, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for KONE Americas. "She will be a valuable addition to our team and further supports our ongoing initiatives as KONE builds out an even more collaborative, positive workplace culture of diversity, inclusion and equity."

Coleman will be based in Lisle and report directly to Manzo. For more information please visit KONE.us.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kone-americas-announces-new-leadership-to-drive-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-301283912.html

SOURCE KONE