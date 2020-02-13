13.02.2020 09:57:00

KOMPA GROUP launches a 12-hour built real-time dashboard to track the current outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of five Vietnamese engineer has been working non-stop for 12 hours to build an online dashboard https://corona.kompa.ai which monitors not only global cases of infection in real-time but does also allow Vietnamese Internet users to catch-up with latest and official news.

According to Mr. Vong Thanh Cuong, CEO and Founder of Kompa Group, the biggest obstacle when building this website is to coordinate Data Science team located at Silicon Valley, the United States and the Development team based at HCMC, Vietnam.

"When COVID-19 was declared global health emergency by WHO, everyone was on holiday. The time zone difference between Vietnam and the United States made it difficult for executing the project yet all members tried their best to deliver the work successfully," Mr. Cuong said.

The idea of building this website to keep track of the latest statistics and information on the COVID-19 bases on the fact that there is no Vietnamese language supported platform available on the Internet. Vietnamese people could not track the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam and on the globe due to the language barriers. More importantly, social media and other news platforms were bombarded with fake and unofficial news which cause a great deal of confusion and unnecessary panic in public.

As such, the highlight of KOMPA GROUP's dashboard is the news bar. Users not only can keep track of the number of COVID-19 cases, but also quickly get updated on the latest information from official and credible information sources related to the COVID-19 global pandemic. In addition to the real-time global infection map, the dashboard also provides an infection map customized for Vietnamese people to follow.

After one week, KOMPA GROUP has developed an English version of the dashboard ranking it as one of the world most popular COVID-19 tracking websites.

About KOMPA GROUP

Kompa is one of the leading companies in DATA intelligence and Big Data & AI Applications with highly experienced and dedicated professionals being an essential part of it. Our global scale business solutions are managed by a team of over 100 people based at Sillicon Valley, United States and HCMC, Vietnam who always thrive to innovate and giver our clients a competitive edge through DATA.

Our leading business solutions are Social Intelligence and Social Media Research which have been entrusted by many great players of the aviation, banking finance & investment, real easte, food & beverage and other industries. For more information about our business solutions and how Kompa can leverage your business, kindly go through our website: https://consulting.kompa.ai and subscribe your email to get a demonstration of our work.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200213/2719729-1

SOURCE KOMPA Group

