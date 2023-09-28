|
28.09.2023 07:00:25
Komax Group targets revenues of more than CHF 1 billion and EBIT of over CHF 120 million for 2028
|
KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/ESG
Dierikon, 28 September 2023
Media release
The Komax Group has revised its Strategy 2028 and set itself ambitious targets. It aims to continue its strong and profitable growth and to generate revenues of CHF 1.0 to 1.2 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 120 to 160 million in 2028. This corresponds to average annual growth in revenues of 6 to 9%. Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) is an integral component of the new strategy, and the Komax Group has accordingly also set itself various non-financial targets.
Following the combination with the Schleuniger Group at the end of August 2022, the Komax Group carried out a detailed analysis of the new situation and made changes to the existing strategy for the period 2024 to 2028. The Komax Group has considerable growth potential as wire processing is currently no more than 20% automated. Automation is a real El Dorado, says Matijas Meyer, CEO Komax Group, of the current situation. Through the combination, we have established a market position from which we will be able to make best use of the opportunities that arise in the coming five years and beyond.
Numerous growth drivers
Key strategic priorities
In addition, the Board of Directors has defined three initiatives to support implementation of the key strategic priorities:
Beat Kälin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, is confident that the Komax Group has the necessary market knowledge, specialist expertise, and resources to successfully implement the defined key strategic priorities. The Board of Directors firmly believes that it has charted the right strategic course for the Komax Group to ensure continued success and the ability to build on its market and technology leadership in the future.
Contact
Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs about 3400 employees worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.
Komax Stories
Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KOMAX Holding AG
|Industriestrasse 6
|6036 Dierikon
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0010702154
|Valor:
|907324
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1736251
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1736251 28-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Komax AG
|
07:00
|Komax Group targets revenues of more than CHF 1 billion and EBIT of over CHF 120 million for 2028 (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Komax Gruppe strebt 2028 über CHF 1 Milliarde Umsatz und ein EBIT von über CHF 120 Millionen an (EQS Group)
|
22.09.23
|SPI-Wert Komax-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Komax eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
15.09.23
|SPI-Wert Komax-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Komax angefallen (finanzen.ch)
|
08.09.23
|SPI-Papier Komax-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Komax eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
01.09.23
|SPI-Wert Komax-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Komax-Investment verloren (finanzen.ch)
|
25.08.23
|SPI-Papier Komax-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Komax-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
18.08.23
|SPI-Papier Komax-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Komax-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Komax AG
Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy inklusive Rebalancing
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierungsversuche: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex konnten sich am Mittwoch nicht so recht für eine Richtung entscheiden und gaben dann letztlich nach. Die US-Börsen notierten zur Wochenmitte mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. In Asien zeigten sich die wichtigsten Börsen zur Wochenmitte fester.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}