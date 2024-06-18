Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’004 -0.3%  SPI 15’946 -0.3%  Dow 38’778 0.5%  DAX 18’068 0.4%  Euro 0.9537 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’880 0.9%  Gold 2’321 0.2%  Bitcoin 58’524 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8897 0.0%  Öl 84.1 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405
Top News
Anlageentscheidung: Starinvestor Warren Buffett weiss in wenigen Minuten, ob sich eine Investition lohnt
So sagt man Nein im Job
Oracle-Aktie überbewertet? Analyst hält KI-Pläne nicht für nachhaltig - NVIDIA-Dominanz könnte gefestigt werden
Studie beweist: ChatGPT-4 übertrifft bei bei Gewinnprognosen menschliche Finanzanalysten
Deutsche UBS-Tochter von russisch-usbekischem Multimilliardär verklagt
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Komax Aktie [Symbol: KOMN / Valor: 1070215]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.06.2024 07:00:21

Komax Group mastering challenging market situation

finanzen.net zero Komax-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Komax
141.53 CHF -1.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Komax Group mastering challenging market situation

18-Jun-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dierikon, 18 June 2024

Media release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The Komax Group currently finds itself in a market environment shaped by uncertainties and excess capacity in some places, which is why its customers are investing less and postponing projects. As a consequence, it is witnessing a significant decline in its revenues. The Komax Group already started to reduce costs at the end of 2023 and continues to focus intensively on optimizing the structures that arose through the combination with Schleuniger. It expects to see a slight improvement in the market situation in the second half of 2024.

 

With the automotive industry beset by a number of uncertainties, the Komax Group has been facing a subdued order intake since the end of 2023. In Europe and Asia in particular, customers are showing a certain reluctance when it comes to taking investment decisions, given excess capacities and the strained economic situation. One exception here is the market development in India, which has been very positive this year to date. Although the Komax Group is seeing signs that the overall situation will improve slightly in the second half of 2024, visibility in terms of how business will develop is still low.

 

The Komax Group entered fiscal 2024 with a solid order backlog (CHF 208.2 million). Over the first few months of the year, this allowed it to absorb some of the drop in order activity, but this is now no longer possible. Order intake and revenues were both down 20% on the previous year in the first five months of 2024. The Komax Group anticipates that the decline in revenues will remain at this level for full-year 2024. Revenues amounted to CHF 752.0 million in 2023.

 

This decline in revenues is due in large part to lower levels of volume business, which accounts for a disproportionately large share of operating profit (EBIT). Customers continue to have low levels of automation, leaving plenty of potential for the Komax Group to increase these levels. This is why the decline in orders for products that play a part in this increase of automation is noticeably smaller. Even though various projects have been pushed back this year, customers remain willing to invest in such products. Overall, the Komax Group expects EBIT to be modestly positive for fiscal 2024.

 

Cost reduction and structural optimizations

In order to align with the volatile market situation, the Komax Group started to bring down costs early on. This is achieved, for example, by reducing its headcount – by not replacing staff when they leave and through minor active downsizing measures. In addition, it has continued to streamline its product portfolio and optimize its distribution and organizational structures. Part of this involved the discontinuation of production at Komax Testing Bulgaria at the end of April 2024, alongside the ongoing closure process at the site in Jettingen, Germany.

 

As well as optimizing structures, the Komax Group is focusing on strengthening its position in the growing Chinese market. Consequently, it will acquire a 56% stake in the Chinese firm Hosver effective 1 July 2024. Hosver is the leading manufacturer in China of machines for processing high-voltage cables, which are required in vehicles with electric drive systems.

 

The Komax Group is convinced that, with the measures it has undertaken, it will emerge strengthened from the current phase of weakness. To help it get through this phase, short-time working was introduced for production staff in Dierikon, Switzerland, in May 2024. Subject to approval from the cantonal authorities, this will be extended to the entire site as of 1 July 2024 and the site in Cham, Switzerland, will likewise introduce short-time working.

 

 

 

Financial calendar

 

Half-year results 2024

13 August 2024

Investor Day

22 November 2024

Preliminary information on 2024 financial year

21 January 2025

 

 

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3400 employees worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Stories
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: https://www.komaxgroup.com/en/stories

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1927033

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1927033  18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1927033&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Komax AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Komax AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.06.24 Strengthening FX primary liquidity on EBS
17.06.24 Apple springt auf den KI-Zug mit auf
17.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: Von Tauben und Falken
17.06.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.06.2024
17.06.24 Schwergewichte erweisen sich als Fels in der Brandung
14.06.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy, SolarEdge
13.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut AG
13.06.24 Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’468.64 19.65 S2S3JU
Short 12’731.57 13.62 YXSSMU
Short 13’238.76 8.62 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’003.52 17.06.2024 17:31:54
Long 11’502.89 19.97 XEUBSU
Long 11’220.11 13.62 UBSY9U
Long 10’760.00 9.00
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Komax AG 140.20 -0.85% Komax AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Fehlinvestition kostete Berkshire Hathaway Milliarden - Buffett jedoch weiter von langfristigen Aussichten überzeugt
Cathie Wood: NVIDIA-Bewertung nur unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen gerechtfertigt
UBS-Aktie höher: CS-Greensill-Skandal soll abgeschlossen werden
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Aktienmarkt wird von Geldflut überrollt werden
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Roche-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Positive Studiendaten für Krebsmittel Columvi vorgelegt
Google setzt auf Tempus AI: Beeindruckender Börsenstart für das aufstrebende KI-Unternehmen
Investment-Tipp Bayer-Aktie: Barclays Capital bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Bayer-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Geplanter Launch von 10 neuen Blockbustern im Agrargeschäft
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Carl Zeiss Meditec drosselt Gewinn- und Umsatzerwartungen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit