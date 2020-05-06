06.05.2020 22:51:00

Koloni Launches Smart Locker to Enable Contactless Delivery During COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koloni, a sharing company, announced today that it has launched a Smart Locker that can reduce COVID-19 contagion by eliminating human contact during deliveries of parcels and food. The Smart Locker, which combines a physical, multi-compartment storage locker and advanced software, gives delivery drivers the ability to pick up and deliver orders without any face-to-face interaction. The technology makes it possible for small businesses to function during stay-at-home orders.

"Person-to-person contact is a major risk factor for the coronavirus, so in order for businesses to operate, they ideally need a contactless way to interact with customers," said Kyle Sheker, Co-Founder of Koloni. "That's the problem we solve with the Smart Locker."

Koloni is now working with food delivery companies, restaurants, parcel companies, and others to help provide contactless delivery solutions through the Smart Locker. Drivers can quickly access multiple orders from a single locker via their smartphone. This software-driven approach reduces exposure by removing any face-to-face interaction. It also saves time on order pickup. Koloni can provide a single locker or a bank of lockers to fit virtually any business use case. The software is flexible and scalable enough to handle a wide variety of customer interactions.

About Koloni

Koloni provides software and hardware for communities that want to own and operate a local sharing program, such as bike shares or smart parks. Their programmable smart locker, originally designed for sharing, allows customers to choose from delivery, sharing, or storage solutions. Koloni has worked with municipalities, universities, and property management companies for years. With a single app, users can access a bike, pick up a package, rent a basketball, and much more. With recent impacts from COVID-19, they've integrated new solutions focused on contactless solutions. 

For more information, visit https://koloni.me/smartlocker

For more information, contact Brian Dewey, email: brian@koloni.me

