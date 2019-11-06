Kohl’s Offers Customers New Gifts at Every Turn This Holiday Season

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is inspiring Gift Givers with product newness at every turn this holiday season, giving them more joy with Kohl’s Cash and celebrating their holiday effort — every trip, every day, all season long. With the most sought-after products, tremendous savings opportunities, including more Kohl’s Cash earn days, and a seamless shopping experience in-store, on Kohls.com and on the Kohl’s mobile app, customers will find the easiest, most inspiring and most rewarding shopping experience at Kohl’s this season. Kohl’s new marketing campaign, New Gifts at Every Turn, will recognize and reward the Gift Giver’s effort, excite customers with product newness and spotlight Kohl’s Cash, fueling the holiday shopping journey.

"I am confident in the plans we have for the entire holiday season and excited for our customers to experience all of the newness we have to offer them,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. "We have an incredible lineup of new brands and great gifts, we will deliver significant value with Kohl’s Cash, and we’ve continued to invest in the omnichannel experience for greater convenience and ease for our customers this holiday season.”

New Deals all Season Long

Customers shopping Kohl’s this holiday will find savings opportunities during the season’s most popular shopping moments including Black Friday and Cyber Week, as well as new ways to save.

Black Friday Flash Deals: For the first time this year, Kohl’s will offer a select number of limited-time, limited-quantity, online-only deals beginning Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27.

For the first time this year, Kohl’s will offer a select number of limited-time, limited-quantity, online-only deals beginning Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27. Black Friday Deals: Kohl’s customers will find thousands of incredible deals all week long leading up to Black Friday, available online-only Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27, and in stores beginning Thursday, Nov. 28. And back by popular demand, customers will receive $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent in stores and online at Kohls.com the entire week.

Kohl’s customers will find thousands of incredible deals all week long leading up to Black Friday, available online-only Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27, and in stores beginning Thursday, Nov. 28. And back by popular demand, customers will receive $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent in stores and online at Kohls.com the entire week. Black Friday Doorbusters: Kohl’s will offer Black Friday doorbusters starting at 12:01 a.m. CT on Kohls.com and 5 p.m.* local time when stores open on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 through 1 p.m.* local time in stores and on Kohls.com Friday, Nov. 29, or while supplies last.

Kohl’s will offer Black Friday doorbusters starting at 12:01 a.m. CT on Kohls.com and 5 p.m.* local time when stores open on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 through 1 p.m.* local time in stores and on Kohls.com Friday, Nov. 29, or while supplies last. Cyber Week Deals: New this year, Kohl’s will kick off Cyber Week on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a Surprise Kohl’s Cash event*** — rewarding all customers who make a purchase in-store with Kohl’s Cash valued at $5, $10 or $15 — earned with every transaction in store, no minimum purchase. One per customer. The deals will keep flowing throughout Cyber Week with new deals daily on Kohls.com.

New this year, Kohl’s will kick off Cyber Week on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a Surprise Kohl’s Cash event*** — rewarding all customers who make a purchase in-store with Kohl’s Cash valued at $5, $10 or $15 — earned with every transaction in store, no minimum purchase. One per customer. The deals will keep flowing throughout Cyber Week with new deals daily on Kohls.com. Daily Deal Reveal: New this year, Kohl’s customers can save on the best brands with nearly 20 days of thematic daily deals revealed between November and December. Daily Deal Reveal will kick off with five days of deals beginning Thursday, Nov. 7. The savings opportunities will continue in December with daily deals on brands across home, footwear, outerwear, sweaters, and more.

New Brands, New Partnerships, New Ways to Discover the Best Gifts

Kohl’s is the gift destination this holiday season, offering the Gift Giver new brands, new partnerships and new ways to discover the best gifts in-store and on Kohls.com.

New Brands and Partnerships: Kohl’s is offering customers an exciting lineup of new brands including Elizabeth and James, Scott Living, an exclusive home collection from Koolaburra by Ugg, Nine West, and Caliville, as well as exciting new collaborations including Jason Wu and ED Ellen DeGeneres Pet. And to top it all off, Kohl’s is delivering newness across customer-favorite brands including a new LC Lauren Conrad 10th anniversary collection, a new Simply Vera Vera Wang jewelry line and an expanded fan gear assortment in partnership with Fanatics.

Kohl’s is offering customers an exciting lineup of new brands including Elizabeth and James, Scott Living, an exclusive home collection from Koolaburra by Ugg, Nine West, and Caliville, as well as exciting new collaborations including Jason Wu and ED Ellen DeGeneres Pet. And to top it all off, Kohl’s is delivering newness across customer-favorite brands including a new LC Lauren Conrad 10th anniversary collection, a new Simply Vera Vera Wang jewelry line and an expanded fan gear assortment in partnership with Fanatics. New Curated Concepts: In select stores and on Kohls.com this holiday season, Kohl’s is giving customers new ways to discover the best gifts from emerging brands with Curated by Kohl’s and Beauty Checkout. In addition, Kohl’s Outfit Bar offers customers a curated assortment of millennial loved brands such as LC Lauren Conrad, Levi's, POPSUGAR, Nike, and adidas.

In select stores and on Kohls.com this holiday season, Kohl’s is giving customers new ways to discover the best gifts from emerging brands with Curated by Kohl’s and Beauty Checkout. In addition, Kohl’s Outfit Bar offers customers a curated assortment of millennial loved brands such as LC Lauren Conrad, Levi's, POPSUGAR, Nike, and adidas. New Ways to Get Cozy: Kohl’s is taking cozy to a new level this holiday, with over a million units of new fuzzy sweaters alone. The whole family can snuggle in this season with a deep assortment across categories including a broadened assortment of cozy essentials, including a deeper assortment of cozy slippers for the entire family, as well as new offerings in home with the launch of Koolaburra by Ugg.

Kohl’s is taking cozy to a new level this holiday, with over a million units of new fuzzy sweaters alone. The whole family can snuggle in this season with a deep assortment across categories including a broadened assortment of cozy essentials, including a deeper assortment of cozy slippers for the entire family, as well as new offerings in home with the launch of Koolaburra by Ugg. New Jammies: Jammies for Your Families is back and bigger than ever with a wide selection of sleepwear themes for the whole family, including exciting new offerings from Cuddl Duds, LC Lauren Conrad, and licensed character themes including Minnie and Mickey, Frozen, Star Wars, Toy Story, and more.

Jammies for Your Families is back and bigger than ever with a wide selection of sleepwear themes for the whole family, including exciting new offerings from Cuddl Duds, LC Lauren Conrad, and licensed character themes including Minnie and Mickey, Frozen, Star Wars, Toy Story, and more. New Toys: Each holiday, Kohl's doubles its toy selection. Kohl's will carry the most sought-after toys featuring exclusives and newness from LEGO, Frozen 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Toy Story 4, Fisher Price, and Melissa & Doug.

Each holiday, Kohl's doubles its toy selection. Kohl's will carry the most sought-after toys featuring exclusives and newness from LEGO, Frozen 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Toy Story 4, Fisher Price, and Melissa & Doug. New Tech: Kohl’s has the latest and greatest gifts in tech for the whole family, with new tech this season including smart home offerings from Google, and console bundles from Nintendo, Playstation and XBox. Kohl’s will also offer Amazon products including Amazon Show 5, Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16GB tablet, Amazon Fire 7 16GB tablet, Amazon Fire TV stick streaming media player, and the Amazon Echo 3rd Gen. Additional exciting new tech gifts this holiday will include Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, Fitbit Versa LITE Edition smartwatch, and JBL Flip 5 speakers, among others.

Kohl’s has the latest and greatest gifts in tech for the whole family, with new tech this season including smart home offerings from Google, and console bundles from Nintendo, Playstation and XBox. Kohl’s will also offer Amazon products including Amazon Show 5, Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16GB tablet, Amazon Fire 7 16GB tablet, Amazon Fire TV stick streaming media player, and the Amazon Echo 3rd Gen. Additional exciting new tech gifts this holiday will include Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, Fitbit Versa LITE Edition smartwatch, and JBL Flip 5 speakers, among others. New Active Gear to Get Moving: Kohl’s is the destination for active for the entire family from top national brands including Nike, Under Armour and adidas, even more fashion active gifting options, and newness across fleece and outerwear. Customers will also be delighted to find new adidas expansions in mens and kids, an Under Armour launch in big & tall and a Jumping Beans girls active expansion.

Kohl’s is the destination for active for the entire family from top national brands including Nike, Under Armour and adidas, even more fashion active gifting options, and newness across fleece and outerwear. Customers will also be delighted to find new adidas expansions in mens and kids, an Under Armour launch in big & tall and a Jumping Beans girls active expansion. New Beauty Brands: Kohl’s is adding even more beauty offerings for the holiday with new fragrance launches, designer gift sets, and new beauty brands including Barefoot Scientist, Evolution_18 by Bobbi Brown, Hempz, Kendall Jenner hair tools, NYX, Pixi, Savannah Bee, and Vital Proteins.

Kohl’s is adding even more beauty offerings for the holiday with new fragrance launches, designer gift sets, and new beauty brands including Barefoot Scientist, Evolution_18 by Bobbi Brown, Hempz, Kendall Jenner hair tools, NYX, Pixi, Savannah Bee, and Vital Proteins. New Entertainment: It's the year of the movies, and Kohl's is helping families get in on the action! Customers will find a broad selection of licensed character products across kid's apparel, sleepwear, toys and gifts with new products from Frozen 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Toy Story 4, as well as Fortnite and beloved Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

It's the year of the movies, and Kohl's is helping families get in on the action! Customers will find a broad selection of licensed character products across kid's apparel, sleepwear, toys and gifts with new products from Frozen 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Toy Story 4, as well as Fortnite and beloved Mickey and Minnie Mouse. New Novelty Gifts: Presentville is back with the jolliest novelty gifts of the season available in-store and on Kohls.com. New this year, Presentville will feature a giant sloth photo-ready for all the Instagrammable holiday shopping moments. Customers can also get into the spirit with festive holiday fashion offerings from Croft & Barrow, SONOMA Goods for Life, Apt. 9, and a:glow.

New Opportunities to Connect with Kohl’s

From new social activations to family-favorite visits with Santa, customers will find new, exciting ways to engage with and establish new traditions at Kohl’s this holiday.

Free Visits With Santa and New Gift Giveaways for Kids : Santa is coming back to Kohl’s — earlier than ever this season — for free family photos and, new this year, he’s bringing free surprise gifts** for the kids each visit. Families can visit the jolly ole’ elf himself on four separate occasions throughout November and December at stores nationwide.

Santa is coming back to Kohl’s — earlier than ever this season — for free family photos and, new this year, he’s bringing free surprise gifts** for the kids each visit. Families can visit the jolly ole’ elf himself on four separate occasions throughout November and December at stores nationwide. New Social Experiences: Kohl’s will bring new ways for customers to engage with the brand across social channels. Snapchat Lenses at Holiday Pop-Up: Kohl’s will host a holiday pop-up for the public in New York City beginning Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10, and for the first time, targeted Snapchat users nationwide can experience the event first-hand through the use of a Snapchat portal lens. The lens will replicate the event space in 3D and allow users to shop featured product. In addition, event attendees can strike a pose with a Vera Wang avatar at the event through a marker lens in the Simply Vera Vera Wang shop. Kohl's Cash Snapchat Lens: Launching just in time for Black Friday, Kohl’s holiday brand spot will come to life through a Snapchat lens that will allow users to engage in a football-themed game to fill their cart with gifts and Kohl's Cash as they make their way down a Kohl’s football field. Twitter Product Delivery Activation: Building off the success of same-day product delivery activations in early 2019, this holiday, customers can engage in social conversation with Kohl’s on Twitter to have a chance to receive on-demand, same-day product delivery featuring Kohl’s top brands and gifts during key holiday moments. Pinterest Pincodes: Kohl’s will leverage Pinterest to connect in-store shoppers with additional gifting ideas and inspiration through the use of Pinterest Pincodes. Kohl’s customers can open their Pinterest app, scan a Pincode using the app’s camera feature on Kohl’s Jammies for Your Families hangtags and in-store signage, and will be taken to a Kohl's Pinterest board.

Kohl’s will bring new ways for customers to engage with the brand across social channels. Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas: For the third year, Kohl’s will return to sponsor Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, bringing the holiday celebration to millions of families across the country. The custom promos will feature talent from Disney’s portfolio of entertainment and family networks, as well as notable faces representing the brand’s online and social channels. Each spot will seamlessly integrate Kohl’s products in festive vignettes that tie back to the iconic holiday movies. New this year, Kohl’s will be featured in exclusive two-minute commercial break takeovers on Freeform, with custom content promoting 25 Days of Christmas movies.

Shopping Made Easy

Kohl’s offers a seamless, integrated shopping experience enabling the Gift Giver to shop when and how they want this season to check off their lists with ease. Shopping at Kohl’s this season enables customers to spend more time on what matters most — quality moments with family and friends.

Amazon Returns at Kohl’s : New this holiday, Amazon Returns is live in all Kohl’s stores nationwide. Amazon Returns at Kohl’s creates convenient locations for Amazon customers to return eligible Amazon.com merchandise to their local Kohl’s store. Customers should visit the Amazon Online return center to find out if their items are eligible for returning at Kohl's. These items can be returned free of charge regardless of return reason and regardless of whether the items are packaged or unpackaged for shipping.

New this holiday, Amazon Returns is live in all Kohl’s stores nationwide. Amazon Returns at Kohl’s creates convenient locations for Amazon customers to return eligible Amazon.com merchandise to their local Kohl’s store. Customers should visit the Amazon Online return center to find out if their items are eligible for returning at Kohl's. These items can be returned free of charge regardless of return reason and regardless of whether the items are packaged or unpackaged for shipping. Buy Online, Pick Up In Store : Kohl’s gives customers the option to buy online and pick up their gifts in-store to provide even more convenience for the Gift Giver. Most buy online, pick up in store orders are ready in just one hour.

Kohl’s gives customers the option to buy online and pick up their gifts in-store to provide even more convenience for the Gift Giver. Most buy online, pick up in store orders are ready in just one hour. Buy Online, Ship to Store: Buy online, ship to store enables customers shopping on Kohls.com to ship their purchases to their local Kohl’s store. As an extension of buy online, pick up in store, this service significantly broadens the assortment available to customers for free store pick up.

Buy online, ship to store enables customers shopping on Kohls.com to ship their purchases to their local Kohl’s store. As an extension of buy online, pick up in store, this service significantly broadens the assortment available to customers for free store pick up. Ship from Store: Kohl’s entire network will support delivering Kohls.com orders to customers fast and efficiently this holiday season. Kohl’s anticipates shipping tens of millions of units across its distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers network, as well as stores, through its ship from store capability.

Kohl’s entire network will support delivering Kohls.com orders to customers fast and efficiently this holiday season. Kohl’s anticipates shipping tens of millions of units across its distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers network, as well as stores, through its ship from store capability. Kohl’s Mobile App: The Kohl’s App features the option to scan and store Kohl’s Cash and savings offers and easily manage and redeem Yes2You Rewards points and Kohl’s gift cards in the digital wallet for easy access at checkout. For added convenience, all customers can now easily save and pay by using Kohl’s Pay in the mobile app. In addition to online searching and shopping by category, customers can also experience Store Tools, a store mode for the Kohl’s App providing a more customized in-store shopping experience, and Snap and Shop, which allows customers to take photos of products anywhere and find similar items at Kohl’s. Plus, offers and Kohl’s Cash are automatically added to the digital wallet waiting for customers to use.

Savings Opportunities All Season Long

In addition to amazing deals on the best gifts at the deepest value all season long, customers can maximize their savings when they shop at Kohl’s.

Kohl’s Cash : It’s like getting paid to shop for the holidays! Customers shopping at Kohl’s this holiday season will be rewarded with Kohl’s Cash — a value found only at Kohl’s — with even more Kohl’s Cash earn opportunities this year.

It’s like getting paid to shop for the holidays! Customers shopping at Kohl’s this holiday season will be rewarded with Kohl’s Cash — a value found only at Kohl’s — with even more Kohl’s Cash earn opportunities this year. Kohl’s Charge : Kohl’s Charge, our private label credit card, is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts all year long that can be combined with Kohl’s great sale prices and special offers. Even better — as a limited time offer, customers can save 35% on their first purchase throughout the holiday shopping season when they open an account at any Kohl's store nationwide. Subject to credit approval.

Kohl’s Charge, our private label credit card, is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts all year long that can be combined with Kohl’s great sale prices and special offers. Even better — as a limited time offer, customers can save 35% on their first purchase throughout the holiday shopping season when they open an account at any Kohl's store nationwide. Subject to credit approval. Yes2You Rewards : Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards program offers savings on must-have products every time customers shop at Kohl’s. Yes2You members earn one point for every dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points, no matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost to join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands, with no brand exclusions.

Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards program offers savings on must-have products every time customers shop at Kohl’s. Yes2You members earn one point for every dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points, no matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost to join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands, with no brand exclusions. Kohl’s Rewards: Kohl’s Rewards loyalty program, currently piloting in Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Md.; Buffalo, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Kansas City, Mo.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Nashville, Tenn.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Raleigh, N.C.; Rochester, N.Y., San Antonio, Texas; St. Louis, Mo. and Washington, D.C.; delivers value to Kohl’s Rewards customers this holiday season with the opportunity to earn Kohl’s Cash on every purchase, every day.

*Store hours may vary by location. See Kohls.com for details.

**One gift per child, while supplies last. Sorry, no rainchecks, returns or exchanges available for gifts.

***EARN A $5, $10 or $15 SURPRISE KOHL'S CASH PROMOTIONAL GIFT COUPON WITH ANY PURCHASE MADE 11/30, 2019; IN-STORE ONLY. COUPON REDEEMABLE 12/10-12/19, 2019.

Kohl's Cash Promotional Gift Coupon amount to be randomly determined based upon availability at checkout. Limit one coupon per customer. While supplies last. Quantities limited; no rain checks. Kohl’s Cash® is not legal tender. No cash back. Kohl’s Cash® Redeem: One coupon can be redeemed for one transaction in store or online during the stated redeem window with any other offer; any unused amount will be forfeited. Kohl’s Cash® coupons and other dollar-off discounts will be applied prior to percent-off total purchase discounts/coupons. Kohl’s Cash® coupon may not be redeemed (1) on purchases of Kohl’s Cares® cause merchandise or other charitable items; (2) to purchase Gift Cards; (3) as price adjustments on prior purchases; (4) to reduce a Kohl’s Charge or any third-party charge account balance; or (5) to pay for any services or fees, including taxes and shipping. Return value of merchandise purchased with a Kohl’s Cash® coupon may be subject to adjustment. Coupon is nontransferable. See associate for details.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "may,” "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Item 1A in Kohl's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time-to-time in Kohl's other filings with the SEC, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

NOTE: Kohl’s welcomes media to its stores during the holiday season. To contact your local store about shooting b-roll or photos or to request a local interview during the holiday season, please visit Kohl’s Store Locator and connect with the Store Manager.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005846/en/