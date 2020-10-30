Kohl’s Gifts $5 Million to Nonprofits Nationwide This Holiday and Inspires Customers to Give With All Your Heart

In a year like no other, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) knows it's not about how we celebrate this year, but who we celebrate that matters most. Kohl's is celebrating families and communities this season by donating $5 million through Kohl's Cares to nonprofits all across the country that enrich family health and wellness. Benefitting nonprofit organizations include local chapters of Alliance for a Healthier Generation, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Health, and National Park Foundation, as well as local hospitals and food banks all across the country.

Kohl's is pulling this spirit of giving forward with this year's holiday marketing campaign — Give With All Your Heart — where Kohl’s will help customers recognize their everyday heroes with gifts they will love at a great value through an easy and convenient shopping experience. The campaign will encourage customers to celebrate the heroes and loved ones in their lives and provide fun, virtual experiences throughout the season where customers can engage with Kohl's and win prizes and Kohl's Cash coupons. This year’s holiday brand spot - Give With All Your Heart - illustrates the importance of togetherness through a story set around a little girl, her neighbor and the distance between them. Set to Willie Nelson’s "Rainbow Connection” the story inspires spontaneous human connection and demonstrates just how important it is to reach out to everyone around you.

”During what has been a challenging year in so many ways, togetherness and time with loved ones — whether family and friends or neighbors and community members — means so much more this holiday. Kohl’s is inspiring families everywhere to embrace the spirit of the season by connecting with one another, cherishing moments of joy and creating new memories together, however that works for them,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. "While the season itself will look and feel different, Kohl’s is making it easier for everyone to give a little more and say thank you to those who are close to their heart — with an easy and convenient shopping experience, new digital and social activations offering gifting inspiration and unique ways to celebrate the season together as family, and the continued support of local communities and causes that matter to our associates and customers.”

Making it Easy and Convenient for Customers to Give How They Want

It’s easier than ever for customers to give when and how they want this season. Kohl’s has great deals on the most sought-after gifts from top national brands and customer-favorite private brands and the hottest categories of the season including cozy and comfort, active, toys, and home. Plus, everyone gets more value when they shop at Kohl’s with the ability to earn and redeem Kohl’s Cash, opportunities to earn 5% Kohl’s Cash everyday with the new Kohl’s Rewards loyalty program, and even more savings with the Kohl’s Card.

Holiday shopping is fast and easy with convenient services including Drive Up and In-Store Pick Up, allowing customers to shop online and pick up their orders for free at their local Kohl’s store. For those shopping in store, Kohl’s has a number of health and safety measures in place to prioritize customer safety throughout the season. A full list of these preventative measures can be found here.

Introducing New Ways for Families to Experience the Season and Create New Holiday Memories

In a time when digital and social media are helping bring people together while apart, Kohl’s is connecting with customers in new ways and introducing new activations to offer gifting inspiration and encourage families to create new holiday memories all season long.

Live Digital Experiences: Kohl’s is excited to leverage Instagram LIVE to connect with families virtually throughout the holiday season. Episodic experiences hosted by Kohl’s holiday influencers will guide viewers through holiday preparation tips, gifting ideas, entertaining at home, favorite Black Friday deals, and more — all providing an opportunity to browse featured product on Kohl’s new Instagram Shop without ever leaving the app. Kohl’s will also partner with Romper to host a live virtual Family Night In event, offering a sweet opportunity to cozy up at home with family jammies, make a holiday snack, live games and chances to win Kohl’s Cash coupons and Kohl’s product.

Embracing the Spirit of the Season by Giving Back to Communities

In the spirit of giving with all our heart this holiday season, Kohl’s will donate $5 million in grants to selected nonprofit organizations across the country, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to family health and wellness. Kohl’s store teams and leaders across the country identified and nominated nonprofit recipients from 49 states that are near and dear to their hearts. The full list of selected grant recipients will be available on Corporate.Kohls.com later this holiday season. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Cares®, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable organizations across the country that improve the health and wellness of families. To learn more about how Kohl’s gives back to communities nationwide, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

