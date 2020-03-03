Kohl's Corporation Reports Financial Results

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the quarter and year ended February 1, 2020.

Three Months Twelve Months ($ in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Total revenue $ 6,832 $ 6,823 0.1 % $ 19,974 $ 20,229 (1.3 )% Comparable sales 0.0 % 1.0 % (1.3 )% 1.7 % Gross margin 32.7 % 33.5 % (81) bps 35.7 % 36.4 % (64) bps Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 1,742 $ 1,694 2.8 % $ 5,705 $ 5,601 1.9 % Reported Net income $ 265 $ 272 (3 )% $ 691 $ 801 (14 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.72 $ 1.67 3 % $ 4.37 $ 4.84 (10 )% Non-GAAP(1) Net income $ 308 $ 366 (16 )% $ 769 $ 927 (17 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 2.24 (11 )% $ 4.86 $ 5.60 (13 )%

(1) Excludes Impairments, store closing and other costs, and (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt.

Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, said, "While 2019 was a year in which our financial results did not meet our expectations, it was also a year of innovation and investment that further strengthened Kohl’s differentiation in the market. We are encouraged by the acceleration of traffic and new customer acquisition in our stores and online driven by the unprecedented level of new brands and partnerships we launched during the year. I want to thank all of our associates for their ongoing commitment to Kohl’s and I am confident that we will build on our strengths in 2020 to stabilize and position the business for future growth.”

Dividend

On February 26, 2020, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.704 per share, a 5% increase over its prior dividend. The dividend is payable April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2020.

Initial 2020 Earnings Guidance

The Company expects earnings per diluted share of $4.20 to $4.60 for fiscal 2020. This guidance is based on the following assumptions, but excludes any non-recurring charges:

Comparable sales change of (1%) to 1%

Gross margin as a percentage of sales decrease of 10 to 20 basis points as compared to 2019

SG&A dollars increase of 1% to 2% over 2019

Depreciation expense of $940 million

Interest expense of $210 million

Effective tax rate of 24% to 25%

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Kohl's will host its quarterly earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET on March 3, 2020. A webcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's web site at http://corporate.kohls.com/investors/events-and-presentations, both live and after the call.

Kohl’s Investor Day 2020

On March 16, 2020, the Company will host an investor day in New York City. The event will begin at 12:30 pm ET, with presentations to commence at 1:00 pm ET. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance will be by invitation only. A webcast of the presentations and question and answer session will be available at http://corporate.kohls.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including 2020 earnings guidance. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "anticipates,” "plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing?? national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. ?Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 Net sales $ 6,537 $ 6,535 $ 18,885 $ 19,167 Other revenue 295 288 1,089 1,062 Total revenue 6,832 6,823 19,974 20,229 Cost of merchandise sold 4,400 4,345 12,140 12,199 Gross margin rate 32.7 % 33.5 % 35.7 % 36.4 % Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 1,742 1,694 5,705 5,601 As a percent of total revenue 25.5 % 24.8 % 28.6 % 27.7 % Depreciation and amortization 232 239 917 964 Impairments, store closing and other costs 57 104 113 104 Operating income 401 441 1,099 1,361 Interest expense, net 50 58 207 256 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - 21 (9 ) 63 Income before income taxes 351 362 901 1,042 Provision for income taxes 86 90 210 241 Net income $ 265 $ 272 $ 691 $ 801 Average number of shares: Basic 154 162 157 164 Diluted 154 163 158 165 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.72 $ 1.68 $ 4.39 $ 4.88 Diluted $ 1.72 $ 1.67 $ 4.37 $ 4.84

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 Net income GAAP $ 265 $ 272 $ 691 $ 801 Impairments, store closing and other costs 43 78 85 78 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - 16 (7 ) 48 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 308 $ 366 $ 769 $ 927 Diluted earnings per share GAAP $ 1.72 $ 1.67 $ 4.37 $ 4.84 Impairments, store closing and other costs 0.27 0.47 0.53 0.47 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - 0.10 (0.04 ) 0.29 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1.99 $ 2.24 $ 4.86 $ 5.60

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 723 $ 934 Merchandise inventories 3,537 3,475 Other 389 426 Total current assets 4,649 4,835 Property and equipment, net 7,352 7,428 Operating leases 2,391 - Other assets 163 206 Total assets $ 14,555 $ 12,469 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,206 $ 1,187 Accrued liabilities 1,233 1,364 Income taxes payable 48 64 Current portion of: Finance leases and financing obligations 124 115 Operating leases 158 - Total current liabilities 2,769 2,730 Long-term debt 1,856 1,861 Finance leases and financing obligations 1,367 1,523 Operating leases 2,619 - Deferred income taxes 260 184 Other long-term liabilities 234 644 Shareholders' equity 5,450 5,527 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,555 $ 12,469

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 691 $ 801 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 917 964 Share-based compensation 56 87 Deferred income taxes 51 (31 ) Impairments, store closing and other costs 64 72 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (9 ) 63 Non-cash lease expense 150 - Other non-cash expenses 11 18 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories (51 ) 79 Other current and long-term assets 24 72 Accounts payable 19 (84 ) Accrued and other long-term liabilities (117 ) 67 Income taxes 7 (1 ) Operating lease liabilities (156 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 1,657 2,107 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (855 ) (578 ) Other 18 6 Net cash used in investing activities (837 ) (572 ) Financing activities Treasury stock purchases (470 ) (396 ) Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares (31 ) (34 ) Dividends paid (423 ) (400 ) Reduction of long-term borrowings (6 ) (943 ) Premium paid on redemption of debt - (46 ) Finance lease and financing obligation payments (113 ) (126 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1 36 Proceeds from financing obligations 11 - Net cash used in financing activities (1,031 ) (1,909 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (211 ) (374 ) Cash at beginning of period 934 1,308 Cash at end of period $ 723 $ 934

