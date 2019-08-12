Kohl’s Cares Introduces New, Limited Time Disney and Pixar Toy Story 4 Collection

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is giving customers more ways to give back with a special Kohl’s Cares collection to celebrate Disney and Pixar’s newest movie, Toy Story 4. Available beginning today for a limited time while supplies last, at all Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com, the collection will include plush and book bundles of everyone’s favorite characters from the movie: Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Bo Peep, along with new characters Duck and Bunny. Priced at just $9 each, the collection lets families bring home and relive the magic of the movie time and time again while giving back to local communities, with 100 percent of Kohl’s net profit benefitting organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

The new Kohl's Cares Collection will include:

Follow Your Heart book and coordinating Woody plush

Listen to Your Inner Voice book and coordinating Buzz plush

Be Your Own Shepherd book and coordinating Bo Peep plush

Duck and Bunny plush toy bundle

Kohl’s is committed to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives by delivering everyday wellness for families. Since 2000, Kohl’s Cares® cause merchandise program has raised nearly $360 million to finance community initiatives that support the health of families nationwide. To learn more about the impact the purchase of Kohl’s Cares merchandise has on children and families in your community, visit Kohls.com/Cares.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

