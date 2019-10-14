Kohl’s Cares Holiday Collection Offers Disney Frozen 2 and Holiday Character Bundles that Give Back

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) invites families to celebrate and give back this holiday season with its new Kohl’s Cares holiday collection, which includes special books and plush bundles featuring everyone’s favorite characters from Disney Frozen 2, Elmo, the Grinch and more. Each plush and book bundle in the collection gives families fun ways to connect with each other and their favorite characters this season, with 100 percent of Kohl’s net profit benefiting nonprofit organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

Priced at just $9 each, the Kohl’s Cares holiday collection is available now for a limited time while supplies last at all Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com. Families can bring home character bundles featuring their Disney Frozen 2 friends Anna, Elsa and Olaf, as well as other favorite holiday characters like Rudolph, the Grinch, Santa, Elmo, and Elf.

The new Kohl's Cares Collection includes:

Anna’s Best Friends book and coordinating Anna plush

Disney Frozen and coordinating Elsa plush

Hello, Olaf! and coordinating Olaf plush

T.E.A.M. Rudolph and the Reindeer Games book and coordinating Rudolph plush

How to Catch Santa book and coordinating Santa plush

How to Catch an Elf and coordinating Elf plush

Twas the Night Before Christmas on Sesame Street and coordinating Elmo plush

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and coordinating Grinch plush

Kohl’s is committed to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives by delivering everyday wellness for families. Since 2000, Kohl’s Cares® cause merchandise program has raised nearly $360 million to fund community initiatives that support the health of families nationwide. To learn more about the impact the purchase of Kohl’s Cares merchandise has on children and families in your community, visit Kohls.com/Cares.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005053/en/