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Kohl's Aktie 945739 / US5002551043

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16.06.2026 08:29:30

Kohl's Appoints Elliott Rodgers As COO, Effective Sept. 9

Kohl's
13.74 CHF -3.29%
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(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS), a departmental store chain, announced that it has appointed Elliott Rodgers as its Chief Operating Officer, effective September 9. He will be reporting to CEO Michael Bender.

As the new COO, Rodgers will be taking charge of the company's operations in 1200 stores across the US, including the global supply chain, distribution centers, procurement, and Loss Prevention.

Rodgers, who holds over 2 decades of experience in supply chain, technology, strategy and finance, most recently was COO in Foot Locker, Inc. He previously served as Chief People Officer at project44.

From 2013 to 2021, Rodgers held key leadership roles at Ulta Beauty, including Chief Supply Chain Officer and Chief Information Officer. Earlier in his career, he served in distribution and omnichannel operations at Target for six years. He also spent three years as a Vice President at Citigroup.

About Rodgers, Bender said, "With more than 20 years of leadership experience in retail and large-scale operational roles, he has helped brands navigate through change, embrace innovation and drive results through operational execution."

In the after-hours activity on the NYSE, the shares lost 0.35 percent, at $17.14, after ending regular trading 4.76 percent lower on the same day.

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