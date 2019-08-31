KOHLER Mobilizes in Response to Hurricane Dorian

KOHLER, Wis., Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath products and power systems, has moved quickly to assist those along the projected path of Hurricane Dorian. The company has provided a portable showering experience to Operation Blessing International (OBI), a nonprofit humanitarian organization with significant disaster relief experience. OBI has already deployed the KOHLER Relief Trailer into Florida in support of the organization's volunteers who are in the area helping those in need. Kohler has also been coordinating with local distributors of its power generation products to move generators, parts, and other emergency power equipment into the area.

"The health and safety of everyone who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian is our primary concern and our thoughts are with everyone along the Atlantic coast," said Charles Hunsucker, general manager for KOHLER power systems. "We're in a unique position because our power-generation products can help people during these unfortunate events. So, we've ramped up production and have been working closely with our distributors in Florida and other nearby markets to move as much emergency power equipment into the area as possible."

The KOHLER Relief Trailer, which is now in Florida with OBI, offers seven showering stalls as well as sinks, faucets, charging outlets for mobile devices and flat-panel televisions so relief workers can stay up to date on news and other important updates. The trailer was designed to provide relief volunteers with a place to shower, refresh, recharge, and return to their heroic cleanup and recovery efforts.

"We have a deep appreciation for the first responders and humanitarian organizations who are dedicated to helping people and saving lives in the wake of traumatic events like Hurricane Dorian," said Cindy Howley, senior manager of stewardship for Kohler Co. "It's a privilege to help support these individuals with the KOHLER Relief Trailer."

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis. Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler and St Andrews, Scotland. For more details, please visit Kohler.com.

About Operation Blessing International

Operation Blessing International (OBI) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) humanitarian organization dedicated to alleviating human need and suffering in the United States and around the world. For additional information, including details on how to get involved and support the organization's mission, visit www.ob.org.

