29.06.2020 21:00:00

Kohler Co. Acquires Ownership of KOHLER Signature Store Baltimore

KOHLER, Wis., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, announced full ownership of the KOHLER Signature Store in Baltimore from the previous owner. Kohler officially acquired the Baltimore Signature Store location on March 1, 2020.

Opened in May 2015, the Kohler Signature Store Baltimore is located at 300 Albemarle Street, in the heart of the city's thriving Little Italy community and design-centric neighborhood. The location was Kohler's first entry into the Baltimore market and offers designers, architects, homebuilders, remodelers and homeowners an opportunity to get hands-on with hundreds of products exclusively from Kohler Co. brands, including Kohler, Ann Sacks, Kallista and Robern – all showcased in fully designed and functioning suites and ensembles.

"We're grateful for our partnership with the store's previous owner over the last five years, and for their collaboration in growing our presence in the Baltimore market," said Michelle Kilmer, Business Director Kohler Stores. "Kohler is committed to the Baltimore community and we look forward to working more directly with both homeowners, as well as design and trade professionals to provide the best in kitchen and bathroom solutions for any project."

The KOHLER Signature Store will continue to offer an elevated shopping experience that is distinguished by a clean modern aesthetic and diverse merchandise mix. The showroom has been updated to incorporate a new design studio approach that will focus on providing visitors with innovative design solutions and resources through collaboration with dedicated Kohler design associates.

Additionally, the store will showcase KOHLER Lighting, a new product category within the KOHLER luxury group. KOHLER Lighting has 200 new products available now, and plans to launch another 200 products later this year. Each product was designed by Kohler with a focus on bathroom and kitchen applications, yet has the design versatility to easily carry into other areas of the home, from entrance way chandeliers to dining room pendants.

KOHLER Signature Store Baltimore associates are committed to providing a beneficial and safe experience for all customers, offering both virtual and in-store consultations. The store is open Monday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m.6:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m.5:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For more information on the location and services, please visit https://kohlersignaturestorebaltimore.com.

About Kohler Co.
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 38,000 associates. With over 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry, lighting and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the 2020 Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit https://kohlercompany.com.

 

SOURCE Kohler Co.

