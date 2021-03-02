SMI 10’826 1.1%  SPI 13’501 1.0%  Dow 31’536 2.0%  DAX 14’089 0.6%  Euro 1.1048 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’727 0.5%  Gold 1’734 0.5%  Bitcoin 44’816 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9181 0.4%  Öl 63.9 0.9% 

02.03.2021 13:45:00

Kognitiv Corporation announces Julia Wehmeyer as Chief Financial Officer

Executive brings international experience to collaborative commerce provider. 

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kognitiv Corporation, a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the appointment of Julia Wehmeyer as its Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. 

Julia Wehmeyer, Chief Financial Officer (CNW Group/Kognitiv)

Wehmeyer joins the Waterloo-based B2B technology  company following a progressive career in finance leadership positions in Australia, United Kingdom and Canada with both publicly traded corporations and private equity supported companies. Most recently she served as CFO of Life Sciences Sector at Diploma PLC, where her global mandate spanned leadership of eight businesses.

Founder and Executive Chairman Peter Schwartz said, "At the centre of our vision for collaborative commerce is a very sophisticated financial model that allows organizations to collaborate peer-to-peer, invest in each other safely and securely and foster the creation of zero party data so every participant benefits. The ability for our clients to drive key business outcomes from their existing partnerships, create new partnerships within our platform, and generate new value for their consumers by working collaboratively, can't be overstated.  The requirement to do that in a compliant fashion globally and to ensure all parties see real value in that investment requires a financial leader with a unique skillset. We have that skillset in Julia. Her international pedigree was immediately obvious but it was her ability to form a cohesive and high-functioning finance group that sealed it. All financial accounting and reporting functions at Kognitiv will report to her." 

"I've been impressed by Kognitiv and the scale of their aspiration. Not only are they developing a Platform-as-a-Service offering with a pay-per-performance component, the sophistication of the underlying Commercial Model, really piqued my interest," shared Ms. Wehmeyer. "Enabling organizations to enhance their existing partnerships but, critically, to establish new ones that drive acquisition, retention and engagement, is an elegant answer to many of the most fundamental business challenges organizations face today. Doing that on a global scale is no small feat but is definitely a challenge I want to be part of solving for our demanding clients. I see an opportunity to create even more impact by developing deeper cohesion across the Commercial Model and our financial operations. I look forward to working with the business leaders and my finance colleagues globally to deliver that impact. "

Boilerplate. 

Kognitiv Corporation is a B2B technology growth company with a singular focus on enabling collaborative commerce for their global clients and their most important consumers. Kognitiv's Platform-as-a-Service technology and business model addresses emerging trends like the subscription economy, DTC and hyper-personalization by enabling clients to participate in collaborative commerce through the creation of safe environments within their own ecosystems. Headquartered in Canada, and employing over 550 people across 50 countries, Kognitiv focuses on Financial Services, Media, Telecom, Hospitality and Retail. Find out more at www.kognitiv.com

Kognitiv (CNW Group/Kognitiv)

