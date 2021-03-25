Körber enters partnership with Libiao Robotics

Autonomous mobile sorting robots from Libiao Robotics enhance Körber's Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) portfolio to conquer supply chain complexities

HAMBURG, Germany, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber and Libiao Robotics, global specialist for autonomous mobile robots specializing in sortation, have teamed up to deliver the newest robotics technologies to Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The core business of Libiao Robotics is focused on parcel sorting after order picking. The company leads the way in research and innovation in artificial intelligence and automation for logistics. It has successfully developed a range of sorting robots, especially for tabletop sortation, and designed a variety of intelligent sorting solutions to meet the unique needs of different industries and businesses across the globe. In the past 5 years, the company has successfully deployed 15,000+ sorting robots around the world, covering postal, supermarkets, shoes and clothing, medicine, catering, cold storage, jewelry, education, factory manufacturing, books and publishing industries.

With Libiao Robotics, Körber is expanding its unique depth and breadth of solutions covering the entire supply chain.

With the increase in e-commerce and order volumes in general, warehouses are challenged to improve efficiencies and quality while also facing capacity and space constraints. By adding Libiao Robotics' autonomous mobile sorting robots to the mix, Körber offers the flexibility and scalability that modern businesses need to not only meet today's consumer expectations but to adjust to seasonality or other peaks. The solution will be branded as "K.Move AutoSort Mobile – Powered by Libiao."

The tabletop robots only require a small physical area and can be rapidly deployed, reconfigured and scaled up, making sortation automation more accessible and flexible than traditional fixed automation, from micro-fulfilment center to large-scale sortation depot.

Xia Huiling, founder and CEO of Libiao Robotics said: "We are very happy to be able to further extend our relationship with Körber beyond Australia and New Zealand. Körber is a company with very strong integration capabilities. The cooperation with Körber will help the development of Libiao's global strategy. The current global COVID-19 pandemic is changing market structures and trends. The impact of the pandemic and the rapid growth of e-commerce have prompted reforms in the logistics and supply chain fields. Faced with labor shortages and sharp increase in health risks, the challenge of the logistics and supply chain system to turn to automation is more urgent than before. The flexibility and scalability of the sorting system are also higher in order to adapt to the changing and diversified market needs and difficulties. This means that highly flexible sorting solutions have a broad application space, and the cooperation between the two parties is very promising."

"With Libiao Robotics' tabletop sortation AMRs, we are lowering the barrier to entry for automated sortation without sacrificing scalability. As volumes increase, additional robots can be cost-effectively added, and the solution can be easily reconfigured or relocated as the business changes. What's more is that our extensive integration experience enables us to reliably integrate these robots with our customer's back-end systems to deliver a seamless, high-performing solution." said Anton du Preez, responsible for AMR in Europe and Middle East at Körber Business Area Supply Chain.

"In a competitive logistics environment where flexibility, adaptability and precision are everything, robotics bring a new level of performance to your warehouse floor," said Nishan Wijemanne, Global Head of AMR Solutions, Körber Business Area Supply Chain: "The opportunity to deploy Libiao's sorting robots along with our existing AMR solutions portfolio, gives our customers the strategic advantage of deploying an efficient, low-cost and a rapidly deployable fulfillment solution, thus achieving faster last-mile delivery. This is just another example of Körber's dedication to provide the right solutions to turn today's logistics challenges into a strategic differentiator."

About Libiao Robotics

Libiao Robotics, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, is the world's pioneer of intelligent sorting robots and the world's leading supplier of flexible intelligent sorting solutions. The company integrates logistics automation with R&D, production and sales of intelligent equipment.

With nearly 20 years of experience in automation and control technology, the R&D team started to work on intelligent sorting robots in 2014. Since day one, R&D and innovation of logistics automation technology has been the core business of Libiao.

